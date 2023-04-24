Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary to star in London Palladium pantomime

Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary are starring in a new production of Peter Pan at the London Palladium.

They’ll star in the pantomime for a limited five-week run from 9 December as part of the Palladium’s panto season.

Theatregoers can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 April via lwtheatres.co.uk.

It’ll star Saunders as Captain Hook, who will appear in her first ever panto, while Clary will take on the role of Seaman Smee in the production.

“I could not be more delighted to be doing my first panto ever at the Palladium. I am a huge fan of panto and The Palladium always delivers,” said Saunders.

She added: “I wouldn’t want to be in Peter Pan’s tiny soft shoes let me tell you, because I am going to give Hook my all!”

Saunders and Clary will be joined by returning Palladium panto favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot and Rob Madge, who will play Tink.

Earlier this year in an interview with PinkNews, Madge discussed their Olivier-nominated show My Son’s a Queer.

“It’s a very rebellious thing to have joy, especially in queer stories,” they said. “I hope people leave knowing that queer life, livelihoods can be lovely, and happy and uplifting. There’s nothing scary about it. There’s nothing controversial about it. It’s just another way of living life as a human being.”

The panto will be produced by Michael Harrison for the eighth year running, who’s credits include The Drifters Girl and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The upcoming Peter Pan show will run at the London Palladium from 9 December and you can find out ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am on 28 April via lwtheatres.co.uk.

A presale is taking place from 10am on 27 April, and you can sign up also on the LW Theatre website. You’ll be emailed details on how to access priority access.