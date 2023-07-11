Ron DeSantis looks to have a tough battle on his hands to land the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election.

Polling shows the governor of Florida is behind even in his home state, with half of Republican voters surveyed saying they’re backing former president Donald Trump.

DeSantis is in second place, with support from 30 per cent of Republican voters in the Sunshine state. He was the only other candidate to receive more than 10 per cent, with the rest of the announced field, which includes ex-vice-president Mike Pence, and former governors of other states, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie, all receiving between just one and four per cent.

The poll, by Canadian market research firm Mainstreet Research, and Florida Atlantic University (FAU), surveyed 933 people aged 18 or older living in the state, between 27 June and 1 July. It has a +/- 3.2 per cent margin of error.

The Republican registered voters surveyed were also asked who they’d back for the nomination if Trump and DeSantis were the only options.

The results did not differ much, with Trump receiving 54 per cent support, DeSantis at 37 per cent, and eight per cent remaining undecided.

The Republican primary race is largely seen as a two-horse race between the pair, but DeSantis has consistently polled lower than Trump.

The poll highlighted “quite durable support” for Trump, FAU political science professor Kevin Wagner said.

“He does especially well with white, working-class voters, who have consistently formed a steadfast base for the former president,” Wagner added.

The polling took place before DeSantis released a one-minute video where he boasted about his anti-LGBTQ+ legacy, celebrated signing the “most extreme slate of anti-trans laws in modern history” and getting Pride events cancelled.

It also took aim at Trump for his supposed support of queer people despite him actually having one of the worst presidential track records when it comes to protecting the LGBTQ+ community.