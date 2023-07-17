Dua Lipa swears by these affordable skincare products during summer

Dua Lipa has taken some time out from the Barbie movie promo to reveal some of her favourite summertime skincare products.

The singer recently took to her Service 95 blog to share her must-haves during the warmer months as she tends to “change up [her] routine” this time of year.

“Just thinking about bringing them with me to the beach is getting me so excited for my holidays,” said the star, who appears as a mermaid in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie.

Something she “never” leaves home without is a “really great SPF”, and her go-to? It’s the Elta MD Broad Spectrum SPF 46 (£20).

As well as this original version there’s also a tinted edition of the SPF and they won’t break the bank from Amazon.

Two of Dua Lipa’s favourite products during the warmer months.

Another favourite is the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (£20) that she says is a “nourishing, firming lotion you can use all over”.

To hydrate her lips during the summer months the singer uses the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask (£45) that gives her “super-hydrated, plump lips”.

Finishing up her go-to hot weather products is the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist (£15) for a “great on-the-go glow boost” and Ouai Wave Spray (£12) “for weightless beachy waves”.

Dua Lipa stars in Barbie the movie

Lipa will appear in the film, which is having its much-anticipated release on 21 July, as Mermaid Barbie.

She also appears on the soundtrack with her song “Dance the Night Away”, a disco-infused pop track

She recently walked the pink carpet at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles wearing a metallic sheer gown.

The pink carpet also featured appearances from Issa Rae, Hari Nef and of course the film’s star Margot Robbie.

As well as the release of the film, a number of brands have also dropped collaborations inspired by Barbie.

There’s been makeup collections from NYX Cosmetics, homeware from Ruggable, pool floats from Funboy, travel cases from Beis and even toothbrushes from Moon Oral Beauty, to name a few.