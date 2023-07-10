Barbie first reviews praise ‘incredible’ film: ‘Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination’

Following the world premiere of Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster Barbie, critics have shared their first reactions on social media – and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

It felt as though this day would never arrive. After a masterclass in how to orchestrate the perfect publicity campaign, preceded by several years of being mired in development, Barbie has finally been taken out of plastic at its LA-based world premiere on Sunday (9 July).

Hype for the film had already reached fever pitch, thanks to months of meticulously-timed trailers, teasers, interviews, character posters and even a star-studded soundtrack to herald the hotly anticipated, hot pink feature.

Directed by indie film superstar Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Mattel’s most iconic doll, accompanied by Ryan Gosling as himbo-in-chief Ken, early reviews from critics confirm that Barbie is set to make a huge impression on cinemagoers this summer.

Leading the charge of overwhelmingly positive reactions on social media, Variety’s Katcy Stephan praised Barbie as “perfection” and commended Gerwig for delivering a “nuanced” social commentary on being a woman.

“Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp,” she wrote. “The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.”

ScreenRant’s Joseph Deckelmeier, meanwhile, called the film “funny, bombastic and very smart”, adding: “Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run.”

#Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. 🎀 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 10, 2023

#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023

The first reactions to Greta Gerwig’s #Barbie are calling it “an instant classic” and “visual masterpiece.”



“Believe the hype. Greta Gerwig is 3 for 3.” pic.twitter.com/WlrkAzcq2v — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is one of the best films I've seen this year. The screenplay features the highs and lows of the existentialism of Barbie and Ken's lives. It's a masterclass in world-building through its production design, in addition to the stellar performance by Ryan Gosling. — David (@thedaviddablo) July 10, 2023

Nearly all of the Barbie reviews praise Robbie’s role as the titular Barbie – but a prominent number also highlight Gosling’s performance as Ken, with some critics urging Oscars voters to give him a nomination come awards season.

ComicBook.com writer Jamie Jirak also declared that Barbie is her “favourite film of the year”.

“Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations,” she wrote. “She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!”

A lot of us strive to be “perfect” like Barbie, but the film will show you don’t always have to be so perfect, because even in a “perfect world,” we still have flaws and that’s okay. It’s for teens and an adult crowd who grew up with the franchise. #BarbieTheMovie / #BarbieMovie https://t.co/7zKttIdhyx pic.twitter.com/P51xEEyIXR — Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) July 10, 2023

This Week Media editor Eze Baum said: “Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances – particularly from Ryan Gosling – turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3.”

#Barbie is Ryan Gosling’s best role to date—Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling. The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/yxhYULZTYz — Eric (@EHeckler) July 10, 2023

#BarbieTheMovie is witty, heartfelt, and downright fun at times. Ryan Gosling is a scene stealer delivering most of the laughs while Margot Robbie’s heartfelt performance will tug at your heartstrings. While I enjoyed most of the film the screenplay feels bloated at times pic.twitter.com/lepggZKZIX — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) July 10, 2023

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

#Barbie REVIEW: Heartfelt & hilarious! Margot Robbie’s crown jewel performance (Oscars here we come). It’s super fun, endearing & magical with a 3rd act that’ll beach you off. This isn’t just another comedy, it’s Greta Gerwig’s BEST movie ever!! A fitting end setting what’s next pic.twitter.com/qXPM8gSiqs — Atom (@theatomreview) July 10, 2023

Critics have also commented on the unexpected nature of Barbie‘s themes, with one calling it “everything you wouldn’t expect” from a film endorsed by Mattel (the toy company behind the Barbie brand).

AAFCA’s Ty Cole said that Barbie “peels the layers off the superficial doll we all grew up with” on which the film was inspired while also putting Ken into the spotlight as he is “figuring his identity out”.

New York Times staff writer Kyle Buchanan also noted: “I can’t believe Greta Gerwig got away with it! (Said admiringly)”.

No surprise – #Barbie is a knockout. As a comedy, it’s a total crowd pleaser – as an indictment of capitalistic feminism and urgent call to go ahead and eat our pets if trapped with them following a major earthquake it is devastating. Gosling steals the show – absolutely loved it — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) July 10, 2023

Further BARBIE thoughts to come but the number one is I can’t believe Greta Gerwig got away with it! (said admiringly) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 10, 2023

#BarbieMovie / #BarbieTheMovie is everything you wouldn’t expect. It peels the layers off the superficial doll we all grew up with while showing how Ken is more than an asset and is figuring his identity out. pic.twitter.com/585UL4nOTg — Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) July 10, 2023

Elsewhere, plenty of premiere attendees praised the extravagant production and costume design, with Rotten Tomatoes critic Carla Renata highlighting the “dance numbers led by Simu Liu” as some of her favourite moments.

“I saw ‘Barbie The Movie’ and Greta Gerwig left me all in my feelings as did the production design, costumes, Hair and makeup! I was living for the dance numbers led by Simu Liu! It’s overblown fun with a feminist twist”, she wrote.

I saw #BarbieTheMovie and Greta Gerwig left me all in my feelings as did the production design, costumes, Hair and makeup! I was living for the dance numbers led by Simu Liu ! It’s overblown fun with a feminist twist😜💗 #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/tL7vaUsqT4 — Carla Renata (@TheCurvyCritic) July 10, 2023

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life.



As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff praised the “incredible” craftsmanship in Barbie and “next-level work” on production, but expressed ambivalence about the plot.

“I have seen Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life,” Nemiroff wrote.

“As for the story, that’s where I’m a bit more mixed. I think the film serves Margot Robbie’s Barbie and her journey especially well, but there are other characters experiencing important arcs that needed more screen time to really dig into and explore to the fullest.”

Plenty of journalists who attended the first official screening have also called Barbie everything from a “triumph” to a “devilishly hilarious anti-system film”.

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

Greta Gerwig’s #Barbie is an ABSOLUTE marvel of a film. She is able to infuse this simple story with so much emotion, excitement, and comedy. Her style shines bright. Margot Robbie and gosling shine brighter then the sun, this is such a great movie. The hype is REAL. pic.twitter.com/Y6cPbT7nHS — brian long (@brianlo16160896) July 10, 2023

#Barbie FLOORED ME! Rosa von Praunheim meets Brian DePalma in this devilishly hilarious anti-system film. Highly stylized, Margot Robbie is a STAR but Ryan Gosling steals the show with a monologue near the end reminiscent of Jean-Pierre Léaud's La Chinoise speeches. MUST SEE! pic.twitter.com/BNtjGuPQr6 — Chloe 🦋 (@crybabywalker9) July 10, 2023

While details of Barbie‘s plot have been largely been kept under wraps, Gerwig has previously hinted that the film is inspired by classic movies like The Wizard of Oz. After being shunned from Barbieland for being a “less-than-perfect doll”, the film sees Barbie set off for the human world.

The latest trailer also points towards Barbie “know[ing] the truth” about her existence – hinted at in the latest trailer by Barbie’s arched feet falling flat and her life becoming slowly less plastically picturesque.

Robbie, meanwhile, is dominating the film’s worldwide press tour by referencing original outfits worn by actual Barbies.

The film is set to star a significant number of much-loved queer actors, with Doctor Barbie Hari Nef recently explaining how Barbie will encourage trans women to “let go of the checklist”.

In short, Barbie looks set to be a box office smash.

The general public will be admitted to Barbieland on 21 July, when the film lands in cinemas.