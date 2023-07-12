Good Omens star Michael Sheen teases ‘romantic’ season two as new clip released

As Prime Video drops a new Good Omens season two teaser, Michael Sheen has shared a cryptic message about a potential romance between fan-favourite pairing Aziraphale and Crowley.

After a four-year wait, fans are more than ready for season two of Good Omens. Based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s bestselling fantasy novel, the hit show portrays the unlikely bond between chaotic demon Crowley (David Tennant) and fussy angel-turned-rare bookseller Aziraphale (Michael Sheen).

Ever since the first season was released in 2019, the show’s two main characters have sparked major excitement among LGBTQ+ fans due to their undeniable chemistry. While viewers were left disappointed by the lack of romance in the first season, the lead-up to season two has brought renewed hope.

The Good Omens season two trailer – which dropped on 7 June – included a scene where Aziraphale starts thinking about Crowley as archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) says” “You know what it’s like when you don’t know anything at all, and yet you’re totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person.”

Naturally, fans were sent into a tailspin – and now the latest teaser, released on Monday (10 July), has provided more hints that audiences could be get the queer love story they’ve been waiting for.

In the first season, Crowley and Aziraphale joined forces to save Earth from the apocalypse. It seems as though the second season will be just as chaotic after a naked, lost and alone archangel Gabriel rocks up outside Aziraphale’s bookshop with no memory.

An “extremely complicated” mess between heaven and hell ensues.

The season two sneak peek, titled “Six Shots of Espresso”, sees Crowley and Aziraphale rendezvous at a neighbourhood coffee shop called ‘Give Me Coffee or Give Me Death’. When the waiter Nina (Nina Sosanya) takes their order, she asks Aziraphale how his “naked man friend” is, which leads to curious looks from Crowley and panicked exasperation from Aziraphale.

But the hints don’t end there. After one fan on Twitter asked Sheen to describe season two in one word, the 54-year-old actor gave an interesting answer, to say the least.

“MAGICSHOWGIRLZOMBIBLEAUSTENDERISTHEGRAVEROMANTIRACULOUS,” he wrote in reply.

As Twitter users rushed to decipher the message – with words such as “Magic”, “Showgirl”, “Austen”, “Tender” and “Grave” all clearly noticeable in the mix – the word that gave fans most cause for excitement was “Romatiraculous”, which many are speculating is a combination of “romantic” and “miraculous”.

The possible confirmation of a ‘miraculous romance’ was enough to whip up plenty of excited chatter on social media.

We are going to focus on the ‘Romantiraculous’ part 😍😇❤️😈😍 https://t.co/hqPaWFgXKg — 365 Day Sheen Challenge! (@sheen365) July 9, 2023

TENDER. ROMANTIC. MAGIC SHOW. BIBLE?!?! MR SHEEN. WHAT https://t.co/gVc57rxe6k — AZIRA | GO2 | 🥂 (@azriacrow) July 10, 2023

I can't wait for you to never shut up about Good Omens again https://t.co/iwY4UABUnN pic.twitter.com/hxh6DnRG15 — AbbyBubbls 💜 GOOD OMENS 2 JULY 28 (@AbbyBubbls) July 9, 2023

Magic Showgirl Zombie Bible Austen Tender-Is-The-Grave Romantic Miraculous is what I see https://t.co/zhDi8ggNPE — Anthony Fell 16 days! 🏇🏳️‍🌈 (@TheEqueerstrian) July 9, 2023

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Sheen teased that Crowley and Aziraphale will get “even closer” in season two.

“They have always been the only two beings who could understand each other’s position. Now they are pushed even closer together,” he said.

Good Omens season two drops on Prime Video on 28 July, 2023.