The PinkNews Awards, sponsored by Lloyds Bank, are back for 2023 to honour LGBTQ+ icons, allies and change-making brands – and it’s time to make your own voice heard.

The star-studded event, which will take place on 18 October in London, is set to be an unmissable night in the LGBTQ+ calendar, with awards presented across multiple sectors including business, politics, community and entertainment to commend the groundbreakers and scene-shakers who have moved society forward in the past year.

2023 marks 20 years since the repeal of Section 28 and 10 years since the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the UK. This year’s PinkNews Awards will be an opportunity to celebrate those milestones, while also recognising the impact of queer culture and the honourees who are leading the charge in their communities.

The night will also serve as an opportunity to look ahead to the future of LGBTQ+ freedom and the vital work still remaining to ensure rights and liberties for all.

Stonewall is confirmed as the charity partner for the event – with opportunities to fundraise for the LGBTQ+ charity and its vital work in a silent auction throughout the evening.

Robbie de Santos, director of external affairs at Stonewall, comments: “We’re delighted to be the PinkNews Charity partner for 2023. Stonewall will be marking the 20 years since the repeal of Section 28.

“The PinkNews Awards is a great opportunity to celebrate momentous progress that has been made for LGBTQ+ equality and to show how we can still continue to fight for a world where everyone is free to be their authentic, joyous selves.”

Nominate your favourite LGBTQ+ change-maker for the PinkNews Awards 2023

Nominations are now open for LGBTQ+ change-makers and allies who have made significant contributions towards LGBTQ+ inclusion in both businesses and within the wider community.

Categories at the PinkNews Awards 2023 include:

Business Trailblazer of the Year

Brand Ally of the Year

Diversity Network of the Year

Charity/Community Group of the Year

Groundbreaking Broadcast of the Year

Inclusive Tech Innovation of the Year

These categories are free to enter and will be judged by leading LGBTQ+ experts in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion. The deadline to apply for these categories ends on 22 August and nominations can be made here.

Public voting will open up in the coming weeks and will give people the chance to vote for their favourite personalities in entertainment, drag and sports, among other categories.

The PinkNews Awards 2023 will see high-profile politicians, public figures and celebrities in attendance lending their support to the community and highlighting the important work done by PinkNews and the wider LGBTQ+ community.

Previous political speakers and attendees have included Tony Blair, Theresa May, Nancy Pelosi, Keir Starmer, Sadiq Khan and James Cleverly. They have been joined by celebrities in person and virtually including Dannii Minogue, Laverne Cox, Nigella Lawson, Lorraine and Russell T Davies.

Tickets to attend the event can be purchased on the PinkNews Awards website.