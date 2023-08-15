This brand releases official merch to celebrate England’s Lionesses

The London Sock Company has released some official merch to support the Lionesses.

The England women’s football team are currently competing in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, hoping to replicate their win at last year’s Euros.

The brand has teamed up with the England Football Association for the official collaboration.

The collection is available to shop at londonsockcompany.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The collection is available to buy in six pair gift boxes, three pair gift boxes and individual pairs.

They come in classic Three Lions colours, with black, navy, blue, red, grey and white available, which are all embellished with the England team’s logo.

London Sock Company has released some official Lionesses merch.

After a historic 2-1 victory over Germany at the Euros in 2022 at Wembley Stadium, demand for England Lionesses kits and merch sky rocketed.

At the time of writing the Lionesses are currently through to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup.

Next they’ll take on the hosts Australia on 16 August for a chance to compete against Spain the final.

To shop the range and show your support for the Lionesses head to londonsockcompany.com.

How to buy the Lionesses official shirt

Fans of the England Lionesses can get their hands on the official team shirt that’s currently being worn by the team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The England women’s squad have been repping the 2023 official kit which is sponsored by and available from Nike.

The official England 2023 Match Home shirt is available to buy from Nike alongside the blue shorts.

The white shirt features the Nike swoosh logo alongside the Three Lions emblem and blue detailing.

Plus you can also get it customised with your favourite player’s name and number on the front and back.