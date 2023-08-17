Zaya Wade hopes to ‘inspire other trans kids’ as she stars in Puma campaign

Zaya Wade hopes to ‘inspire other trans kids’ as she stars in a new campaign for Puma.

After making her runway debut for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week and modelling for Tiffany & Co.’s all-gender bracelets, the star has now teamed up with the huge sports brand.

She appears in the new campaign ‘Forever.Classic.’, posing in some of Puma’s iconic styles.

Fans can shop all of the styles at puma.com or uk.puma.com.

As part of the campaign she discussed her journey and presence in the industry: “It means that I get to highlight the good experiences of being a young trans girl, while also being able to help inspire other trans kids to live their life unapologetically.”

In the campaign Wade reps the Suede Classic sneaker as well as the CA Pro Suede sneaker, which are modelled after the brand’s archives.

She stars in the campaign alongside Caleb McLaughlin, Iris Apatow and the late Angus Cloud. (Puma)

Wade appears alongside Iris Apatow, Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin and the late Angus Cloud in the Puma campaign.

She also discussed working with the brand saying it’s “been surreal”.

“I’ve been a huge fan of the brand before I was in the fashion world,” she added. “I’m grateful to be a part of the ‘Forever.Classic.’ campaign honoring their classic sneakers and the next generation of history makers.”

On her go-to pair, she said: “My favorite Puma classic style would have to be a Suede Classic with a pop of color.”

Dwayne Wade shares pride at helping Zaya ‘blossom’

In April, Wade confirmed that he had swapped the Sunshine state for a new life in California, largely to ensure his daughter, 16-year-old, trans trailblazing model Zaya, could feel safe and comfortable.

Florida governor, and Republican presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis, has introduced a raft of anti-LGBTQ+ bills during his tenure, including the Don’t Say Gay bill which prevents teachers from discussing or teaching about the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking to publication Parents, Wade delved into the decision to leave, despite leading Miami Heat to historic victories during his career in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

“There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family, and finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that,” he explained. “We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She’s going to be a junior in high school now, and she’s been able to be accepted and become her here.”