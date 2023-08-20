Pink changes song lyrics to send ‘sweet’ Britney Spears support amid divorce

Pink not-so-subtly sent some love to Britney Spears as the pop icon deals with her very public divorce from Sam Asghari.

During the Detroit stop on her marathon Summer Carnival Tour, Pink tweaked the lyrics of her hit 2001 single “Don’t Let Me Get Me” to honour Spears, who is divorcing from her husband after 14 months of marriage.

The song’s original wording lamented how Pink was “tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears/She’s so pretty, that just ain’t me”.

But during the Thursday (17 August) show, Pink, who is friends with Spears, altered the lyrics to “sweet Britney Spears” to publicly voice her support.

Concertgoers adored the change and could be heard cheering in approval while others issued a collective ‘awwwww’ at the change.

Instead of singing, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears," she sang, "Sweet Britney Spears." pic.twitter.com/fzQbNhGrfL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 18, 2023

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022 after over five years of dating. Their wedding touted a small but star-studded guest list that included Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

Asghari filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday (16 August), citing “irreconcilable differences” in his petition against the “Toxic” singer. The court documents revealed the pair had been separated for three weeks at the time of filing.

Asghari shared a statement on social media that he wished Britney Spears “the best always” and asked fans for privacy as the former couple work through the divorce.

In a statement on Instagram, Spears said she was a “little shocked” her marriage was over, but she “couldn’t take the pain anymore”.

She assured fans that she’s “doing pretty damn good” despite the situation.

“In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends, and I thank you,” she wrote.

Britney Spears told her fans she’s a “little shocked” to be divorcing Sam Asghari, but she’s remaining “strong”. (Getty)

Following a very public legal battle, Spears was freed from a conservatorship in November 2021 after nearly 14 years. The “Circus” singer was placed under the controversial legal arrangement in 2008, and the conservatorship allowed her father to govern Spears’ personal and professional life.

Pink and Britney Spears go way back. They shot a gladiator-style Pepsi Super Bowl commercial that also starred Beyoncé in which the superstars sang Queen’s “We Will Rock You”.

In February, Pink told People that people thought she was “picking on Britney” in the song “Don’t Let Me Get Me”, but the singer said she “always felt like a big sister” to Spears.

“I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world,” she said. “I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long.”