A League of Their Own creator Abbi Jacobson has slammed Amazon’s decision to cancel the popular LGBTQ+ series.

Based on the classic 1992 film of the same name about an all-American female baseball league created during World War II, Prime Video’s A League of Their Own was praised by fans for unapologetically centring the LGBTQ+ female experience when it first aired in August 2022.

But despite cultivating a dedicated queer fanbase and gaining a renewal for a shortened second and final season earlier this year, Deadline announced on Friday (18 August) that the streaming platform would not renew the show as planned due to the ongoing Hollywood actors (SAG-AFTRA) and writers (WGA) strikes.

Co-creator Abbi Jacobson, who also starred as a lead actor in the show, took to Instagram on Sunday (20 August) to share her frustration at the shock cancellation.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today,” she wrote alongside a photo of the Rockford Peaches baseball court.

Jacobson, who is herself queer and engaged to fellow actor Jodi Balfour, went on to lambast the “bulls**t and cowardly” decision to blame the reversal of her show’s renewal on the strikes.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc) is bulls**t and cowardly,” she continued. “But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the [w]ringer. Not today.

“This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.”

The show included the tender love story between baseball players Carson Shaw (Jacobson) and Greta Gill (D’Arcy Carden), and the unique struggle queer Black female players faced during this time through Max Chapman’s (Chanté Adams) character.

They were joined by a standout LGBTQ+ supporting cast including several fellow baseball players such as Jess (Kelly McCormack) and Max’ trans uncle Bertie (Lea Robinson) who offered refreshing older transgender representation.

Abbi Jacobson (C) in A League of Their Own. (Prime Video)

According to Deadline’s report, A League of their Own would not be released until 2025 due to filming delays, causing “a logjam in Amazon’s 2025 pipeline” and stretching the time between the first and second season to three years.

The show, which landed a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New TV Series, was originally renewed in March but faced major fan uproar for only providing a shortened final season.

It follows a prevalent trend in the media whereby LGBTQ+ shows centring queer women, such as First Kill, Willow, Warrior Nun and Fate: Winx Saga, have faced relentless cancellations. At time of the GLAAD awards in March, A League of Their Own co-creator Will Graham addressed the concerning trend.

“So many of the shows that were nominated in this category have been canceled or quietly cancelled,” he said. “And that mirrors what’s happening with queer stories across our society and in our classrooms.

“I hope that all of us on this stage and all of us in this room can say to our industry that we are the audience that is growing. We are not a niche anymore, there’s way too many of us.”

There is still hope, however, after Netflix’ beloved Warrior Nun was saved following a massive fan campaign which resulted in the show being renewed in the form of a feature film trilogy.

Whether A League of their Own follows this fate remains to be seen. Fans on social media are echoing Jacobson’s words and campaigning to have the series picked up elsewhere.

“Don’t fall for Amazon’s attempt to blame organised labor for execs cancelling ALOTO.” one person said. “This show shouldn’t have been on the chopping block to begin with. Fans & creators shouldn’t have been doing their own promo, while [Amazon Prime] bragged about A League Of Their Own during Pride [month].”

Weaponizing the strike as a way to cancel a beautiful, joyful series is flat out disgusting. The creators, cast, crew and amazing fan base deserved so much more. #ALeagueOfTheirOwn https://t.co/OCzQc5kt7U — Liz Hannah (@itslizhannah) August 19, 2023

“A League Of Their Own is more than just a show,” another fan wrote. “The impact it has had on countless lives across the globe is remarkable. I truly believe that we have a fighting chance of getting picked up elsewhere, and I really hope any new home the show finds treats it with the care it deserves.”

Until #ALeagueOfTheirOwn has a new home, we're just gonna keep showin' up. On your TL. In your inbox. Even at your house if we have to. Stepping up to #SaveALOTO is gonna be a lot easier than explaining to your wife why we're in the yard. pic.twitter.com/11GjavdAXL — Jules Rockwater 🍑❤️🌈 (@jules_rockwater) August 20, 2023

today we fight. today we make noise. for the cast and crew and writers who made this show and deserve to continue this story. who deserve better than to be laid off after being promised employment. #ALeagueOfTheirOwn #SaveALOTO #ItShouldntBeThisHard pic.twitter.com/U3jTfXuNpn — k’aren ♥️ to the five (@darcysversion) August 19, 2023

Bc it is! Amazon didn’t want to renew #ALeagueOfTheirOwn and I swear only offered a half season out of fear. They never cared about how important these stories were. What these stories mean but we’ll find a studio who does. They’ll #SaveALOTO https://t.co/G7mTb6DerW — Kait 🎩🪛🍑 (@ALOTOkait) August 20, 2023

“Today we mourn, tomorrow we fight” is how I think a lot of us have felt over the last 24 hours. I will never stop fighting alongside my fellow Fruits for #ALeagueOfTheirOwn to get more seasons! This show changed my life & gave me friends for a lifetime so let’s #SaveALOTO! https://t.co/bSkSL1RDl3 — Steph (@Gretson910) August 19, 2023

Others fans are celebrating the show’s short-lived yet impactful legacy.

“Watching A League Of Their Own changed my whole life! It helped me realise I’m queer and find my team! No matter what happens no one can take that away from us! To the cast and crew: we love you, we appreciate you, we stand with you!” one fan reflected.

Before #ALeagueOfTheirOwn, I couldn’t admit I was queer. Today, I’m dressing the way I want (inspired by Jess), with short hair, my Pride chucks, my ALOTO necklaces, & I’m going to get coffee with friends I met because of this show. Representation matters. #SaveALOTO pic.twitter.com/yEgEZ6YBk6 — Ab (@ALOTOforever) August 19, 2023

We’ve had everything else a million times. These are the stories that need to be told. #renewALOTO #ALeagueOfTheirOwn pic.twitter.com/2bCbkpl8Fz — V’iolet (@violetjpeach) August 19, 2023

A League of their Own season one is available to stream on Prime Video.