Lana Del Rey announces headline US tour: dates, presale tickets and more
Lana Del Rey announces headline North American tour dates – and this is everything you need to know about presale tickets and more.
The singer-songwriter will play a string of outdoor shows across the US this September and October.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 25 August via Ticketmaster.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
The tour will kick off in Franklin, TN on 14 September and head to the likes of Austin and Dallas, as well as West Palm Beach and Tampa.
The singer will then head to Burgettstown and Charleston in October to finish up the short run.
Lana Del Rey Tour! pic.twitter.com/RkfNk59RVX— 🏁 (@concertleaks) August 21, 2023
Fans can expect her to bring her recent live show to the outdoor venues, which she played at the likes of Glastonbury, Lollapalooza in Chicago and British Summer Time in Hyde Park.
The shows saw the singer play tracks including “The Grants”, “Ultraviolence”, “Summertime Sadness”, “Video Games”, “Cinnamon Girl” and more from her back catalogue.
You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.
How to get tickets
They’ll be available to buy from ticketmaster.com.
They go on general sale at 10am local time on 25 August, you can find out more details for each specific show and venue below.
There’s currently no Lana Del Rey presale tickets being released. They will all be available in the general sale.
Lana Del Rey tour dates
- 14 September – Franklin, TN First – Bank Amphitheater – tickets
- 17 September – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – tickets
- 19 September – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion – tickets
- 21 September – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater – tickets
- 23 September – West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – tickets
- 25 September – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds – tickets
- 27 September – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater – tickets
- 29 September – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion – tickets
- 3 October – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake – tickets
- 5 October – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum – tickets
