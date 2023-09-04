Kristin Chenoweth ties the knot after believing she’d be a ‘bachelorette her whole life’

Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth has officially tied the knot with her partner Josh Bryant after years of believing she was “never going to get married.”

The Tony and Emmy Award winner was certain she’d be a “bachelorette [her] whole life”, especially after having some poor luck with love in the past, but meeting musician Josh changed everything for her.

“I even got engaged before and couldn’t do it,” Chenoweth, 55, told People after the ceremony. “Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

Naturally, the theme of the Dallas, Texas wedding was all things pink.

Kristin Chenoweth has officially tied the knot with partner Josh Bryant. (Getty Images)

The singer, who was the first actress to play Glinda in the hit-musical Wicked wore a Chanel pink gown with an oversized bow before changing into a short pink party dress and a pair of Nike sneakers for the after-party.

“I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown,” she explained.

“On that day, I want to look like Kristin, I want to feel like Kristin, and I want Josh to see the girl that he has been with for five years.”

Bryant, 41, added that he guessed quite early on that “the theme would probably be pink-oriented in some way.”

He knows his new bride well!

Gushing over Chenoweth, the Nashville musician raved: “Kristin has so many amazing qualities that I love and I could just go on and on.

Kristin believed she’d be a ‘bachelorette her whole life’ before she met Josh. (Getty Images)

“But one thing for sure is her heart. From the first time we met, I could just see that in the way she treated people. And no matter what’s going on in her life, she always makes time for everybody. She’s my best friend.”

Chenoweth first met Bryant back in 2016, coincidentally, at a wedding.

The Schmigadoon! star was a guest at her niece’s nuptials while Josh and his band Backroad Anthem were booked as the entertainment.

It wasn’t until two years later, when the pair met again at another Chenoweth family wedding, that Bryant decided to shoot his shot.

“Josh asked me where I was going to be playing next, and it was North Carolina,” Chenoweth recalled.

“I said, ‘I’m busy. I don’t have time, da, da, da.’ And he shows up to the concert and that was it for me.”

Since then, the couple have been joined at the hip.

After three years of dating, Bryant got down on one knee and proposed to Kristin in October 2021.

Kristen joked that her family likely thinks “it’s about damn time” that she settled down.

But, she says, if she’s honest: “For me, this wedding isn’t a dream come true for me because I never dreamed it would happen.

“It’s almost revelatory. Like if you open yourself up to love, true love, what can happen.”