Internet darling and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal went to see Beyoncé perform – and his unfiltered reaction proves he’s a fully paid-up member of the Beyhive.

Pascal appeared to have a transcendental experience at a Los Angeles date from Beyoncé’s blockbuster Renaissance world tour on Friday (1 September) at the Sofi Stadium in California, along with American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson.

The queen of the Beyhive is currently taking her tour across North America, after kicking off with sell-out European dates in May, in honour of her acclaimed seventh studio album, Renaissance. The album has been described as a love letter to queer ballroom culture and the LGBTQ+ community, and features a special dedication to Beyoncé’s late gay uncle, Jonny.

Sharing a video on Instagram live, Paulson pans the camera from Beyoncé onstage to Pascal’s ecstatic expression, which shows that Queen Bey isn’t the most-awarded female artist in history for nothing.

“I’m f**king dying” the actor could be heard screaming as the “Love On Top” hitmaker stunned the crowd with a performance of 2019’s “Black Parade”. And honestly, same.

Pedro Pascal reacts to seeing Beyoncé perform live at the Renaissance World Tour:



"I’m f*cking dying!" pic.twitter.com/8Nm62D82vV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2023

Pascal could later be briefly seen freaking out at Beyoncé’s majestic performance in another video posted on Paulson’s Instagram account, where the legendary popstar thanks the crowd and says: “I love you all. Hope you had the best time.”

Paulson then turns the camera around to herself and mouths the words: “We love you too.”

Fans on social media were quick to spot Pascal, with one user commenting: “Okay but is that not f**king Pedro Pascal as she pans around? That’s Pedro, I see him, anyone else?”

“So awesome, I hope Pedro got the medical attention he needed,” another user joked.

This isn’t the first time The Mandalorian star has gone full-on mega fan over singing sensations. The star near-fainted after believing he spotted Rihanna during the Oscars earlier this year.

The starstruck Pascal paused for a brief moment while in an interview with Vanity Fair, asking: “Is that Rihanna?”

When asked if he wanted to go and say hello if it was, in fact, Rihanna, he replied: “I will literally shove you out of the way.”

As well as being respective pop culture icons, both Pascal and Queen Bey have sung the praises of the LGBTQ+ community during their careers.

On the Renaissance tour, Beyoncé took the opportunity to make venues more accessible for trans people and called out that “trans is beautiful” during her performance in New York in July.

Responding to the news, Laverne Cox, who coined the term, thanked Beyoncé for proclaiming the “trans-affirming message.”.

“I don’t have words, I may have cried a little,” Cox said.