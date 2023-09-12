American pop star Pink has no time for transphobic trolls, describing an attempt to compare her to Suzy Izzard as a “lesson in ignorance.”

The singer used an attempted insult against her, in which an online troll compared her to the British comedian and political activist – apparently as a joke about her appearance – as a way to teach her daughter about online hate.

“I just showed my 12-year-old daughter your post,” Pink wrote. “I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.

“It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.”

In a second post, Pink added that the troll’s attack had been a “wasted opportunity” and that, in fact, Izzard is glowing in the photo posted to insult the What About Us pop star on her birthday.

“There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f**ko,” she continued. “At least be creative next time, dum dum.”

In one final post, she said that she wants the “kids I know” to see that trolls can sometimes be hurtful online and that “we are all occasionally treated badly”.

She went on: “I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell.

“Good/bad. Whatever. I love me.“

Pink, who turned 44 last week and whose real name is Alecia Hart, is married to off-road truck racer US racer Carey Hart. Their daughter, Willow, was born in 2011, and their son, Jameson, four years later.

Talking to People in February, the singer-songwriter said she was initially nervous about becoming a mother but has since found it to be an incredible experience.

“I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” she said. “It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.

“I love being a mum, I love music and I’m dumb lucky I get to do all these things. I count my blessings every single day.”

She is also known for her unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community, showcasing her allyship in a 2012 interview with Advocate where she said that visibility for queer youth is critical.

“I think it’s totally important,” she said. “I don’t think every celebrity needs to have [a cause], I just think it’s great when they do.

“When I first moved to Los Angeles, I was an honorary lesbian of Los Angeles. I wasn’t gay, but all my girlfriends were.

“It wasn’t a big deal for me, but when [a tabloid] comes out and says, I just said I was bisexual, it’s like: ‘What? That wasn’t my truth, and I like truth. I like absolute truth’.”