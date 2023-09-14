MAFS UK’s Ella signed up to reality show after years of feeling like a ‘dirty secret’

Married At First Sight UK (MAFS UK) contestant Ella Morgan Clark has opened up about her decision to sign up for the hit reality show after years of feeling like a “dirty secret” in relationships.

Ella, who is MAFS UK’s first-ever transgender contestant, will join seven brides and eight grooms later this month, and say “I do” to a total stranger in the hopes of finding true love.

Speaking ahead of the season premiere, Ella, a 29-year-old clinic consultant and “blond bombshell” gave eager fans the lowdown on her love life so far.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ella admitted that dating as a transgender woman hasn’t been the easiest.

MAFS UK has introduced its first-ever transgender contestant, Ella. (Channel 4)

“I’ve really struggled to date people being trans,” she shared.

“I’m honest with people when I’m dating – I haven’t always been – but now I’m honest and tell them what surgeries I’ve had done and there’s never a right or wrong time I think to tell someone you have transitioned.

“I don’t want to keep going through my whole life having to say that I have transitioned.”

The MAFS hopeful went on to reveal that, in the past, the guys she wants haven’t wanted her, or she has wound up being someone’s “dirty secret” or “fetish.”

“I’ve done such a bad job myself with dating and I’m sick of feeling like my confidence goes down every time someone dumps me because they find out that I’m trans or when I tell them that I am,” she continued.

“I just thought to myself recently ‘I’m never going to find anyone’, but I want to find someone and I want to be with someone and find true love and be happy.

“So when MAFS came up, I thought why not let the experts do it all for me, and let’s go on this wild journey in search of love!”

Ella admitted that, up until she joined MAFS, the idea of getting married had been “like a little princess dream in my head.”

After she transitioned, typing the knot seemed like more of a possibility to Ella, but she says it still felt more like a dream than a reality. So when she did walk down the aisle, it was a real pinch-me moment.

“It was the absolute best day of my life when I finally did get married,” she gushed.

“I’ll never forget it and I got to be that princess that I’ve always dreamed of and now it’s finally reality because it finally happened for me.”

You can see Ella and her fellow contestants say “I do” on the season premiere of MAFS UK on Monday, 18 September at 9pm on E4.