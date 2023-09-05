Married At First Sight UK has finally announced the contestants for its 2023 series, and casually introduced its first-ever transgender bride.

The explosive reality TV series is teasing its long-awaited return to Channel 4, promising a change in format, a line-up of sizzling hot singles, and a whole lot of drama.

Eight brides and eight grooms are getting ready to walk down the aisle and say “I do” to a total stranger in the hopes of finding true love.

Among them is 29-year-old Ella from Weston-Super-Mare.

Ella, who works as a clinic consultant, is described as a “blonde bombshell with a sense of humour and a heart of gold,” Digital Spy reports.

The MAFS UK hopeful lives with her Nan, who she says is the closest person to her in her life. Together, they’re the “dynamic duo everyone needs in their life.”

On being the first-ever transgender MAFS contestant, Ella said: “This experiment is so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned.”

Ella will be joined by fellow brides Tasha, Shona, Rosaline, Porsha, Peggy, Laura, and Jay, and grooms Thomas, Terence, Paul, Nathanial, Luke, Georges, Brad, and Arthur this season – though who she’ll wind up exchanging vows with is still anyone’s guess.

This year’s contestants will be matched up by the MAFS experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas before they head off on dreamy honeymoons and move in together.

Each week, the couples will catch up with each other at dramatic dinner parties and check in with the experts to make sure they’re on the right track.

This season is set to be the biggest-ever MAFS UK run, with 36 episodes for fans to enjoy – that can only mean that there’s a lot of tea to spill.

Teasing the upcoming string of episodes, Channel 4 posted a short clip of relationship expert Paul C. Brunson announcing the long-awaited return of the UK reality series, much to the delight of fans.

“We’re too excited for this,” one commented under the promo clip.

“Paul, stop creating dopamine with all this anticipation and tell us when!” begged another.

At the time of writing, no start date has been announced, but judging my MAFS UK’s history, fans should hopefully expect the new season to kick off later this month.

If you can wait that long!