Taylor Swift seemingly breaks $12,000 ring at the VMAs

Taylor Swift appeared to have more fun than anyone else at this year’s MTV VMAs – and that was before she took home a whopping nine awards.

When she wasn’t on stage giving one of many acceptance speeches, Swift was up on her feet in the audience dancing her socks off and singing at the top of her lungs. We would know since she had her own dedicated camera operator on the night.

Unfortunately, dancing the night away doesn’t come without a little bit of wear and tear – a lesson that the singer learned when she seemingly broke a rather pricey piece of jewelry.

In between performances, Swift could be seen on an audience livestream looking down at a ring on her finger and pulling a face. Take a look for yourself:

help taylor broke her ring😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nJXeZraVLf — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) September 13, 2023

Shortly after realising something is wrong with her ring, Taylor calls over security to show them.

By the looks of things, the bejeweled centre of Swift’s ring had somehow fallen off or gone missing.

She and the staff then begin a search for something on the ground, pulling out flashlights and bending down to look under seats.

If she did lose the jewel, it was no small loss.

People reports that the ring she was rocking on Tuesday night (12 September) was a vintage onyx and diamond ring from Van Cleef & Arpels, worth an eye-watering $12,000.

Yikes.

Taylor Swift won nine MTV Video Music Awards – but lost a ring. (Getty)

It’s unclear whether or not the “Anti-Hero” singer managed to recover the ring’s centerpiece in the end, because, by the time she got up on stage to accept her last award of the night, Video of the Year, the ring was missing from her finger.

Either way, it was a successful night for Swift, who is now the second-most awarded VMA winner of all time, with a total of 23 awards after her 11 wins this week.

She follows only Beyoncé, who holds the record at 30 – and if Bey wants to maintain the top spot, it’d be a good idea for her to get started with those Renaissance visuals…

Among Taylor’s wins were the big hitters like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year, as well as Best Direction for the “Anti-Hero” music video, directed by Swift herself.

That’s hopefully more than enough to distract from a little missing diamond… right?