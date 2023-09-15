New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore have announced details of the T500 collaboration – and this is how to get them.

The brand and fashion label are once again teaming up on a new collection inspired by a classic New Balance silhouette.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance T500 collection is dropping at 11am EST / 4pm BST on 15 September at newbalance.com and aimeleondore.com.

It follows up the original 500 collab range for kids in August, and sees the New York City-based label reimagine the New Balance classics.

The silhouette was originally released in 1982 as a performance tennis shoe, with the Aimé Leon Dore collab reintroducing them to the market.

They’ll be available in a number of colourways, with red, green and black available.

The vintage-inspired trainers also feature the New Balance logo as well as Aimé Leon Dore in the brand’s font style on the back.

They’ve also teamed up with tennis star Coco Gauff to preview the sneakers, who recently achieved a historic Grand Slam win.

The 19-year-old won the 2023 US Open while wearing New Balance shoes and has appeared in the campaign for the brand.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance T500 collection is expected to be priced at $130.

They’re being released at 11am EST on 15 September and will be available from newbalance.com and aimeleondore.com.

New Balance teams up with Aminé

The brand recently teamed up with rapper Aminé on a collaboration, which reimagined a pair of the New Balance 610s.

‘The Mooz’ sneakers feature brown and yellow uppers, alongside an eye-catching “610” badge painted in a glowing yellow.

The snowglobe features a bunch of bananas that bounce along the inside, with Aminé saying its “one of my favorite details of the shoe“.

Plus the dual-branded Aminé x New Balance logo sits on the tongues, positioned above toggled lacing.

They dropped in August and you can find out more via the New Balance website.