The release date of the much-anticipated Aminé and New Balance collaboration has been revealed.

The artist has teamed up with the brand to reimagine a pair of New Balance 610s.

They’ll drop on 22 August via the New Balance website.

‘The Mooz’ sneakers feature brown and yellow uppers, alongside an eye-catching “610” badge painted in a glowing yellow.

The snowglobe features a bunch of bananas that bounce along the inside, with Aminé saying its “one of my favorite details of the shoe“.

Plus the dual-branded Aminé x New Balance logo sits on the tongues, positioned above toggled lacing.

Announcing the collab, the artist, who recently teamed up with queer producer and DJ Kaytranada on the album, KAYTRAMINÉ said he’s “been waiting for this moment”.

He said: “I was obsessed with trying to become a sneaker designer at some point but didn’t think it was possible.

“I’ve wanted to do this for so long but hip-hop found me at the right time in my life. I’ve learned to accept and see the beauty in everything you’ve been given.

“There’s not a lot of people where I’m from that have had a chance to do this and I want to make sure I’m not the last.”

He’s previously featured in the sneaker brand’s campaigns. Aminé has worn models including the 990v3, 2002R and 992 by New Balance, but this time is putting his stamp on the 610s.

You can find out how to be the first to get the upcoming collab below.

How to get the New Balance x Aminé collab

The Mooz 610 sneakers from New Balance x Aminé are scheduled to be released on 22 August.

Fans can get them first from Club Banana’s online store and you can sign up for the most up-to-date news here.

They’ll then be released exclusively on New Balance’s website.