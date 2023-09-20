Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 announces dates, venues and ticket details.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is back for another run in 2024 – and tickets go on sale soon.

It’ll head to cities across the UK for 30 shows throughout January and February, featuring celebrities, professionals and judges from the 21st series of the hit show.

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour go on general sale at 10am on 22 September via Ticketmaster.

The tour will kick off on 19 January in Birmingham and head to the likes of Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham.

It’ll then finish up its run at London’s O2 Arena with five shows across 9-11 February.

The 2024 tour will see Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood return to take up their judging seats and It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara is back as tour host.

The lineup is yet to be revealed, but it’ll feature stars from the latest series of the BBC One show.

This includes Love Island’s Zara McDermott, Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Eastenders star Bobby Brazier.

Layton Williams also appears in the latest season of Strictly and features in the only same-sex pairing this year.

Williams, who’s appeared in Bad Education and West End hits Billy Elliot and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has been teamed up with Nikita Kuzmin.

On his partnership, Williams said: “He is going to whip me into shape, and keep me on the straight and narrow because I do like to think I know what I am doing and do the most, but I really don’t have a clue!”

He also said he wants the “gayest girl pop” hits for his Strictly performances – “queens and icons” only!

You can find out everything you need to know, including the tour schedule and ticket info below.

When do Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 22 September via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week, including venue presales. To access this check your local listing below.

What are the ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 will be priced at: £42.30 / £53.60 / £66.00 / £77.50 / £94.75 / £117.75 plus booking fees.

Who’s on the lineup?

So far we know that Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood will appear across the tour, while It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara returns to host the tour.

The celebrity and professional lineup will be revealed across the next few months as the series takes place over the next 13 weeks, and we’ll update this as they’re announced.