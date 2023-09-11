Musical theatre star Layton Williams says he is ready to boogie to the “gayest” tunes on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – and we’re absolutely here for it.

Williams, who has starred in top West End productions Billy Elliot the Musical and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, is hitting the coveted Strictly dance floor this September for the beloved BBC show’s 21st season.

After he was announced as part of the line-up in July, the Bad Education star shared his wish to be partnered with a male professional dancer for the BBC’s landmark dancing competition series.

Now, he’s putting in a request for the queerest hit songs from “queens and icons” to soundtrack the upcoming season.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Williams said. “[I would like] the gayest, most girl pop group playlist you’ve ever heard in your life.

“Just queen after queen after queen and icons – hopefully, they pick a couple of the songs I have chosen.”

Although he’s got some delightfully queer ideas about the tracks he’d love to dance to, Williams is placing his trust in the hands of experienced BBC showrunners.

“I do trust they know what they’re doing when it comes to the decisions,” he added. “The producers, the team, they know what’s going to entertain.

“So I’m ready to go along for the ride.”

Williams’ stint on Strictly is already shaping up to be unapologetically queer, as he’s ready to bring LGBTQ+ representation through his costumes as well, telling RadioTimes he’s ready to “slay”.

“Obviously, there are some weeks that will be like a costume for the theme that you’re doing, or the storyline, but I dress many different ways when I’m Layton,” the 28-year-old actor explained.

“So, I feel like, why wouldn’t I do that when I’m on Strictly?

“I want to represent me, I want to represent my community and go out there and slay!”

Although Strictly only saw its first same-sex pairing in 2020 with Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams and professional dancer Katya Jones, there have been a number of strong same-sex couples in the years since, with semi-finalists Johannes Redabe and Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite in 2021, and comedian and actor Jayde Adams and Karen Haur in 2022.

Whaite and Redabe were rumoured to have fallen victim to the infamous Strictly curse due to their sizzling onscreen chemistry, and Whaite recently opened up about falling in love with one Redable whilst performing together.

This year, Layton Williams will be joined by TV presenters Angela Rippon, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Zara McDermott in this year’s line-up.

Fellow contestant Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), has already faced controversy after historic comments she made criticising healthcare for trans youth resurfaced. She defended herself in a lengthy Instagram video in August.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 16 September.