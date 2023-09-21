Support LGBTQ+ rights
Live blog

Live updates as Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale for the Guts World Tour

Live updates from Ticketmaster and more as Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale for the Guts World Tour.

Live updates from Ticketmaster and more as Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale for the Guts World Tour. (John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

12:07

Popular fan pages missed out on codes

Even those who run the account Olivia Rodrigo HQ on Twitter got waitlisted.

Their account – which gives fans updates on the singer has more than 63,000 followers – so if they couldn’t get a code then who did?!

And it’s double heartbreak because they confirmed they got waitlisted for her debut Sour Tour!

12:00

Fans react to being waitlisted

There’s also been some very funny reactions from fans who were placed on the waitlist for tickets. If you’re one of them just know you’re not alone and we can all laugh (and cry) via memes about it together…

 

11:24

The Guts World Tour dates

So if you’re trying to get tickets today and need reminding of the full tour schedule (unlikely, but you never know) then here it is.

She’s stopping off in North America, Europe and the UK, with the singer confirming that more tour dates are coming soon, as she told her fans to “stay tuned” for them.

  • February 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena – tickets

  • February 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets

  • February 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets

  • February 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets

  • March 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets

  • March 2 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets

  • March 5 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – tickets

  • March 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets

  • March 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – tickets

  • March 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets

  • March 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – tickets

  • March 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center – tickets

  • March 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets

  • March 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets

  • March 19-20 – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

  • March 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – tickets

  • March 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets

  • March 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets

  • March 29-30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

  • April 1-2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

  • April 5-6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

  • April 8-9– New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

  • April 30-May 1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – tickets

  • May 3-4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – tickets

  • May 7-8 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – tickets

  • May 10-11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – tickets

  • May 14-15 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets

  • May 17-18 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets

  • May 21-22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

  • May 24-25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets

  • May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – tickets

  • May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – tickets

  • June 1 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets

  • June 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – tickets

  • June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle – tickets

  • June 7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – tickets

  • June 9 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena – tickets

  • June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – tickets

  • June 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – tickets

  • June 14-15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – tickets

  • June 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

  • June 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center – tickets

  • June 22-23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena – tickets

  • July 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets

  • July 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets

  • July 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

  • July 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena – tickets

  • July 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – tickets

  • July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – tickets

  • July 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets

  • July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – tickets

  • August 2-3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets

  • August 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

  • August 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – tickets

  • August 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – tickets

  • August 13-14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

  • August 16-17– Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

 

11:08

Fans react to Ticketmaster

There’s some hilarious responses from fans who were lucky enough to get access to tickets – but still hadn’t received their code from Ticketmaster:

 

 

10:57

Ticketmaster gives update

The latest update from Ticketmaster said: “Fan response to Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour has been massive, and despite adding 20 more dates to better meet demand, there are still far more registered fans than tickets available.”

Because of this they’ve said that most fans “will be placed on a waitlist”. This has led to disappointment among a number of fans who haven’t received a code to access tickets.

10:27

Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale today

Today’s the day that fans of the singer can get their hands on tickets for the Guts World Tour.

They go on general sale across the globe at 3pm local time, with the UK and Europe up first.

Those who signed up to the verified fan access via the singer’s official website will have either been placed on a waitlist, or granted access to try and get tickets today.

If you were lucky enough to get a code, you should’ve received it from Ticketmaster in your inbox ready for the general on-sale.

How did this story make you feel?

Sending reaction...
Thanks for your feedback!

Comments (0)

MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.

Loading Comments

Report this comment

Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:

The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions