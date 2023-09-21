Live updates as Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale for the Guts World Tour
Popular fan pages missed out on codes
Even those who run the account Olivia Rodrigo HQ on Twitter got waitlisted.
Their account – which gives fans updates on the singer has more than 63,000 followers – so if they couldn’t get a code then who did?!
waitlisted! wahoo! 🙂
— Olivia Rodrigo HQ (@OliviaRodrigoHQ) September 21, 2023
the worst heartbreak. 💔 pic.twitter.com/4uy2whe9sO
— Olivia Rodrigo HQ (@OliviaRodrigoHQ) September 21, 2023
And it’s double heartbreak because they confirmed they got waitlisted for her debut Sour Tour!
we got waitlisted and 0 tickets for sour tour….if history repeats itself….
— Olivia Rodrigo HQ (@OliviaRodrigoHQ) September 21, 2023
Fans react to being waitlisted
There’s also been some very funny reactions from fans who were placed on the waitlist for tickets. If you’re one of them just know you’re not alone and we can all laugh (and cry) via memes about it together…
“You’re on the waitlist for Olivia Rodrigo GUTS world tour” pic.twitter.com/kQLjoWr7ou
— kat ♡ (@booksotherwords) September 21, 2023
got put on the olivia rodrigo ticket waitlist … worst day of my 24 year old teenage life
— april (@lonesomeluv) September 21, 2023
“You’re on the waitlist for Olivia Rodrigo GUTS world tour” #GUTSworldtour pic.twitter.com/PFKbs3wiYI
— lucy LIZZY DAY (@dawseykins) September 21, 2023
me to Ticketmaster rn for making us wait up for this inevitable waitlist email… #OliviaRodrigo pic.twitter.com/JKPUkq5wWt
— tori (@toridaviss_) September 21, 2023
Starting a waitlist support group #oliviarodrigo pic.twitter.com/p2Xu3a4Z3G
— amy (@Amarghh) September 19, 2023
The Guts World Tour dates
So if you’re trying to get tickets today and need reminding of the full tour schedule (unlikely, but you never know) then here it is.
She’s stopping off in North America, Europe and the UK, with the singer confirming that more tour dates are coming soon, as she told her fans to “stay tuned” for them.
- February 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena – tickets
- February 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- February 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets
- February 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets
- March 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- March 2 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets
- March 5 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – tickets
- March 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets
- March 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – tickets
- March 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets
- March 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – tickets
- March 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center – tickets
- March 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets
- March 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets
- March 19-20 – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- March 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – tickets
- March 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- March 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets
- March 29-30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- April 1-2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets
- April 5-6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- April 8-9– New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- April 30-May 1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – tickets
- May 3-4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – tickets
- May 7-8 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – tickets
- May 10-11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – tickets
- May 14-15 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- May 17-18 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- May 21-22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- May 24-25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets
- May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – tickets
- May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – tickets
- June 1 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- June 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – tickets
- June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle – tickets
- June 7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – tickets
- June 9 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena – tickets
- June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – tickets
- June 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – tickets
- June 14-15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – tickets
- June 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
- June 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center – tickets
- June 22-23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena – tickets
- July 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- July 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets
- July 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- July 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena – tickets
- July 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – tickets
- July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – tickets
- July 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – tickets
- August 2-3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets
- August 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- August 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – tickets
- August 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – tickets
- August 13-14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
- August 16-17– Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
Fans react to Ticketmaster
There’s some hilarious responses from fans who were lucky enough to get access to tickets – but still hadn’t received their code from Ticketmaster:
olivia rodrigo performing after ticketmaster doesn’t send a single code out pic.twitter.com/sQmb6aANSE
— Dev 🧛🏼 (@hausdownn) September 21, 2023
ticketmaster when it’s time to send out the olivia rodrigo presale codes: pic.twitter.com/NtDjWMIuvZ
— amy (@scuderiaamy) September 21, 2023
Real life image of the person working at ticketmaster thats supposed to be sending out the olivia rodrigo presale code emails pic.twitter.com/ynlEQo8KtG
— 🦋❤️🔥 (@_love4billie_) September 21, 2023
Everyone running to Twitter to find out why Ticketmaster didn’t send their Olivia Rodrigo presale code: pic.twitter.com/CTBN1DYyiN
— 𝙆𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙖𝘽𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖 (@dreamzz_kidd) September 21, 2023
Due to the historical unprecedented demand for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour – we’ve decided to reinstate “The Hunger Games” in order to determine who gets a pre-sale code. District assignments out at midnight!
— Ticketmaster Parody Account (@ticketamatuer) September 21, 2023
Ticketmaster gives update
The latest update from Ticketmaster said: “Fan response to Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour has been massive, and despite adding 20 more dates to better meet demand, there are still far more registered fans than tickets available.”
Because of this they’ve said that most fans “will be placed on a waitlist”. This has led to disappointment among a number of fans who haven’t received a code to access tickets.
Response has been incredible for @oliviarodrigo's GUTS world tour, and demand for tickets is very high. Here's some information on what to expect: pic.twitter.com/1QNzeXeqTU
— Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) September 20, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale today
Today’s the day that fans of the singer can get their hands on tickets for the Guts World Tour.
They go on general sale across the globe at 3pm local time, with the UK and Europe up first.
Those who signed up to the verified fan access via the singer’s official website will have either been placed on a waitlist, or granted access to try and get tickets today.
If you were lucky enough to get a code, you should’ve received it from Ticketmaster in your inbox ready for the general on-sale.
my GUTS world tour just added 18 new dates! ticket registration is open til Sunday, 9/17 on https://t.co/BEPJxkyu21. more dates in many countries yet to come!!!! 💜❤️
p.s. fans who already registered can update their show preference to one of the new dates pic.twitter.com/SlRckwusDE
— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 15, 2023
