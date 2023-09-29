Kim Kardashian announces new Skims Body shapewear range

Kim Kardashian’s Skims has announced details of the new Skims Body range – and this is how to buy it.

The brand has described the new drop as “the most comfortable shapewear you will ever wear”.

The new Skims Body collection will be available from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on 29 September at skims.com.

The brand said: “Other mid-level compression solutions can’t compete!”

They say the Skims Body range has “new smoothing technology for ultra-comfortable support that’s silky to the touch”.

The 10-piece collection includes a slip dress, thong bodysuits, a corset and more in the new shapewear design.

The Skims Body collection includes a high-waisted thong, two mid thigh bodysuits, high-waisted briefs, an underwire long dress and slip dress and high-waisted mid thigh shorts.

There’s six shades to choose from with each piece, ranging from Sand, Clay, Sienna, Bronze, Cocoa and Onyx.

Fans are loving the new drop, with one calling it “perfect” and another commenting, “so good”.

Others said it was “THE BEST YET” from the brand, and somebody else said: “The way they snatch the body but also feel like second skin is unreal to me.”

To shop the Skims Body collection from 29 September head to skims.com.

Skims release “a boob job in a bra”

Kim Kardashian’s label Skims recently launched one of its most innovative products yet – the Skims Ultimate Bra.

The push-up bra from the brand is described as “a boob job in a bra” and was created using 3D scans and moulds of real women’s breasts.

Kardashian said: “This bra is going to change the game. After years of development and fittings, this is the ultimate bra.

“This bra is different, it’s a complete transformation. We designed the ultimate bra to give you the total package: perfect lift, perfect shape, perfect feel.”

Discussing the process of the ultimate bra’s creation, she said: “We studied so many women’s busts using 3D scans, including my own.

“And inch by inch we developed these really natural looking cups that have a graded teardrop shop that sits seamlessly under clothing.”

To shop the Skims Ultimate Bra range head to skims.com.