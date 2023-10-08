Troye Sivan has a message for critics: ‘I like my body’

Australian singer Troye Sivan has a simple message for those criticising how he looks, saying he ‘likes’ his body and is comfortable in his own skin.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter briefly weighed in on the topic of body image after he posted an image of the inside sleeve of his upcoming third studio album Something To Give Each Other Thursday (5 October).

In the artsy black and white image, Sivan posed entirely naked – with the exception of a pair of white socks – while lying prone on a sofa with his legs curled up towards his chest. The pic is artistic, sweet, spicy and sexy.

It would seem that some people online had comments about the “Rush” singer’s looks, and Sivan wasn’t having any of it.

Troye Sivan took to his Instagram stories on Friday (6 October) to address some of the remarks, saying he thinks that his love for his body “makes some people uncomfortable”.

“I like my body and I think that makes some people uncomfortable,” Sivan said.

“Don’t ask me about this in interviews. I don’t want to talk about it unless I want to talk about it, which I think is fair. Ty.”

It’s not the first time that Sivan bared it all in his work.

In September, he teased an upcoming single with a nude photo, much to the delight and thirst of his fans.

Fans have also said they were “obsessed” with the singer using “bottom culture to promote his new era” filled with queer sex and intimacy.

In July, Troye Sivan addressed criticism that his “Rush” music video lacked body diversity. Several people noted that the video only featured thin dancers instead of a variety of body types.

Sivan told Billboard that he “definitely” heard his audience’s “critique” and admitted it wasn’t something he had considered going into shooting the video.

“To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had — we obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video’,” Sivan said. “We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.”

Sivan said he was “really bummed” to see an article that criticised the lack of body diversity in the “Rush” music video before judging the appearances of others.

He admitted that he’s had “insecurities” with his body images that he’s had to work through and didn’t want others to feel bad about themselves.

“I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own, and it just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies,” the singer said.