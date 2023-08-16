Kim Kardashian launches new range that’s ‘like a boob job in a bra’ with Skims
Kim Kardashian’s label Skims is launching one of its most innovative products yet – the Skims Ultimate Bra.
The new push-up bra from the brand is described as “a boob job in a bra” and was created using 3D scans and moulds of real women’s breasts.
The collection will launch on 17 August at 9am PT / 12pm ET exclusively at skims.com.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
In a clip on the official Skims YouTube channel, Kardashian debuted her new bob-style haircut, as well as the new range.
She said: “This bra is going to change the game. After years of development and fittings, this is the ultimate bra.
“This bra is different, it’s a complete transformation. We designed the ultimate bra to give you the total package: perfect lift, perfect shape, perfect feel.”
“It’s kind of like a boob job in a bra,” she added.
Discussing the process of the ultimate bra’s creation, she said: “We studied so many women’s busts using 3D scans, including my own.
“And inch by inch we developed these really natural looking cups that have a graded teardrop shop that sits seamlessly under clothing.”
She added that it creates “a totally smooth and natural look” under your clothing.
Traditionally, push-up bras have used one large foam pad within its cups, while the Skims Ultimate Bra boasts tapered foam cushions to provide a graded fullness and more natural, teardrop shape.
One fan commented: “It’s gonna be a bra burn party for all my bras when this launches!”
Another said: “Wait but like this actually looks so good?”.
While others didn’t need much convincing, with one saying “Immediately sold” and another wrote “Kim can literally sell me anything”.
The push-up bra is priced at $58 and is available in 10 colours and sizes 32A to 44D.
To shop the new Skims Ultimate Bra range head to skims.com from 17 August.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions