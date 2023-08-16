Kim Kardashian launches new range that’s ‘like a boob job in a bra’ with Skims

Kim Kardashian’s label Skims is launching one of its most innovative products yet – the Skims Ultimate Bra.

The new push-up bra from the brand is described as “a boob job in a bra” and was created using 3D scans and moulds of real women’s breasts.

The collection will launch on 17 August at 9am PT / 12pm ET exclusively at skims.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

In a clip on the official Skims YouTube channel, Kardashian debuted her new bob-style haircut, as well as the new range.

She said: “This bra is going to change the game. After years of development and fittings, this is the ultimate bra.

“This bra is different, it’s a complete transformation. We designed the ultimate bra to give you the total package: perfect lift, perfect shape, perfect feel.”

“It’s kind of like a boob job in a bra,” she added.

Discussing the process of the ultimate bra’s creation, she said: “We studied so many women’s busts using 3D scans, including my own.

“And inch by inch we developed these really natural looking cups that have a graded teardrop shop that sits seamlessly under clothing.”

She added that it creates “a totally smooth and natural look” under your clothing.

Traditionally, push-up bras have used one large foam pad within its cups, while the Skims Ultimate Bra boasts tapered foam cushions to provide a graded fullness and more natural, teardrop shape.

One fan commented: “It’s gonna be a bra burn party for all my bras when this launches!”

Another said: “Wait but like this actually looks so good?”.

While others didn’t need much convincing, with one saying “Immediately sold” and another wrote “Kim can literally sell me anything”.

The push-up bra is priced at $58 and is available in 10 colours and sizes 32A to 44D.

To shop the new Skims Ultimate Bra range head to skims.com from 17 August.