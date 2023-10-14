Big Brother: Fans divided over first housemate to be evicted

Farida Khalifa has become the first contestant to be evicted from ITV’s 2023 Big Brother reboot – and some fans are absolutely gutted.

The iconic surveillance reality TV show returned to UK screens on 8 October, five years after it last aired on Channel 5.

After less than a week in the Big Brother house, the public had to vote to send either Kerry Riches, a 40-year-old NHS manager from Essex, or 50-year-old makeup artist Farida, from Wolverhampton.

On Friday (13 October), it was officially confirmed that Farida would be first to exit the BB house after more than 500,000 members of the public cast their votes in the first eviction, according to Big Brother co-host AJ Odudu.

After her eviction, the Midlands makeup artist told the live crowd: “I had the most amazing time. Thank you, everyone, for making the effort and coming today.”

During her time in the Big Brother house, Farida spoke candidly about her choice to wear a hijab as part of her Muslim faith, saying: “A lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it’s been completely the opposite.

“I embrace it with confidence and it’s actually given me lots of opportunities.”

Viewers were divided, however, after Farida asked 18-year-old trans contestant and early fan favourite Hallie Clarke questions which some felt were intrusive.

Hallie came out as trans to the housemates with a powerful speech on Monday (9 October), and openly shared her experiences of transphobia. Hallie was then questioned by Farida about some fairly intimate topics, with the makeup artist saying she wanted to educate herself.

In Tuesday’s (10 October) episode, Farida asked Hallie who she would “have relationships with” and whether a man who dated Hallie would be “seen as gay”.

Hallie replied: “I won’t have sex until I have my full transition. There’s men out there who specifically like trans women, and there’s men out there that will just see me as a woman, and just be with me as a woman.”

Farida represents the vast majority of British people – willing to learn more, maybe getting the language wrong sometimes, but with her heart in the right place.



Hallie has said she is open to questions about her trans identity.



A good discussion to have in BB.#BBUK #BBLL — Matt (@mdurrant93) October 10, 2023

Some fans felt that Farida’s questions were important and praised her for enquiring and admitting she had knowledge gaps in this area. Others, however, thought it should have been handled more privately.

Speaking on Big Brother Late & Live, Hallie’s mother praised her daughter’s handling of the questions, and said: “She knows when to stop it if a line gets crossed but she also knows that she does have to explain as well. Some people don’t know.”

Farida came up against other contestants when the two nominees for eviction were announced this week, by suggesting that younger cast members were trying to get the older housemates out first.

Both Kerry and Farida also frequently clashed due to them both having strong personalities.

Fans of Farida have taken to X (formerly Twitter), though, to share their disappointment about the eviction news.

“That is an outrageous result, JUSTICE FOR FARIDA,” one viewer shared. “I will never understand how my queen Farida got evicted first,” wrote another.

Justice for Farida! The Queen of the West Midlands. #BBUK — Owen (@itzzzo_) October 13, 2023

Kerry was still acting fake last night get rid! Don’t understand why my queen Farida was evicted.#BBUK

pic.twitter.com/Z5HJzFmh9k — cam (@soapextras) October 14, 2023

WAIT WHAT THE FUCK IT’S VOTE TO EVICT I THOUGHT IT WAS VOTE TO SAVE I ACCIDENTALLY VOTED FARIDA 5X NO MY QUEEN #BBUK #BBLL pic.twitter.com/FdqD2nI62r — sel (@LEIGHSDUA) October 12, 2023

Farida really is a classic Big Brother housemate. I bet the casting team were buzzing when she popped up. Love her or hate her you will never forget her #BBUK — David ✨ (@betbinch) October 13, 2023

LMAOO the way how Farida does not give a single FUCK about being evicted, instead of being sad she’s happy like she won Big Brother. Love her and the way how she carries herself ,a pure genuine person❤️#BBUK #BigBrotherUK pic.twitter.com/HhP9b3JuzA — Sana (@sanaravishing) October 13, 2023

Big Brother airs at 9pm on ITV2 from Sundays to Fridays, with the live final taking place on 17 November 2023.