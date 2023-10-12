Big Brother’s Hallie gets emotional as she explains why she signed up

It’s been a wild few days for 18-year-old Hallie Clarke, who is this year’s youngest contestant in the Big Brother house and has just come out to her co-stars as transgender.

That would be enough to floor just about anybody, but Hallie signed up to the hit ITV series with a goal in mind and she’s determined to see it through – even if times get tough.

On Wednesday night (10 October), the youth worker couldn’t help but feel a bit emotional, later admitting that she was finding the experience a little bit overwhelming.

Speaking to her housemate Zak, Hallie said: “I don’t want to get upset but I’m in such a negative mindset, I feel so negative.

Big Brother star Hallie has revealed what inspired her to join the reality series. (ITV)

“Like I’ve not seen the positive at all and I hate that. I just feel really f**king down right now. I’m finding it hard to express myself, like completely truthfully if you know what I mean.”

When Zak asked: “Is that because you feel like everyone is a stranger or is it because there are loads of cameras around you?”, Hallie wiped away some tears and replied: “Yeah I feel like it’s just hard, like It’s overwhelming being thrown in the mix with 15 other people.”

Trying to comfort Hallie through the rough patch, Zac told her: “But that’s what we signed up for. So listen, stay strong, and talk to us whenever you want.”

Later, Hallie went into The Diary Room to get some thoughts off her chest and shared why she decided to join Big Brother in the first place.

“I don’t know why I’m feeling very emotional,” she began.

Hallie went into The Diary Room to get some thoughts off her chest. (ITV)

“I just want to show other trans women and men that they can be confident, they can be proud, they can be who they are unapologetically and just show them that if can do it they can.

“Everyone is so lovely, I love it here and I don’t want to leave this week. I really don’t want to leave.”

Hallie has been a fan-favourite from day one in the Big Brother house, after revealing in her introductory video that she “barks” at men when she is cat-called, because “if you act like a dog, you get treated like one.”

After getting to know her co-stars, Hallie summoned the courage to reveal to them that she is a transgender woman.

“Hey guys, I just have something to say,” she said on day two in the Big Brother house.

“Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100 per cent authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

The revelation sparked a sweet moment between the housemates, who got up to embrace Hallie and congratulate her on being so brave.

“I don’t know why I was nervous,” Hallie says after making the announcement, to which Farida responded: “You don’t need to be nervous.” Trish added: “We’ve got you.”

While Hallie has also been showered with a lot of love on social media, there are some whiny users who have complained about the supposedly “woke” decision to include such diverse cast members – even though that has always been the Big Brother way.

In fact, in 2004, just one year before Hallie was born, Nadia Almada became the first trans woman to win Big Brother.

Hallie has said that, if she were to win the series, she’d like to spend the prize money on gender-affirming care.

“If I win I’m gonna get a vagina. A designer vagina, that’s what I want. And I’m going to pay my mum back for all the years she paid for my treatment,” she told Kerry, to which Kerry replied: “Oh my God, that makes me want to cry.”

Big Brother continues on ITV 2 at 9pm, Monday through to Friday.