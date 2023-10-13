Big Brother UK housemate and fan favourite Hallie has opened up about being misgendered by friends, and shared her concern that the same thing could happen in the house.

The 18-year-old youth worker won the hearts of the nation earlier this week when she revealed that she is a trans woman.

Her fellow housemates embraced her after the revelation and decided to all share their pronouns in solidarity, while Big Brother fans commended her for her bravery.

Since coming out to her housemates, Hallie hasn’t shied away from discussing her trans identity, revealing that if she were to win, she would spend the prize money on gender-affirming care.

In last night’s episode (12 October) Hallie also opened up about experiencing transphobia, even from those who are meant to support her – her friends.

Talking to dental therapist Chanelle and NHS manager Kerry, Hallie explained that one friend called her a “man” after an argument.

Big Brother star Hallie. (ITV)

“I don’t think anyone would be nasty in this house,” Chanelle said, but Hallie had a rebuttal.

“My thing is, I feel insulted, if someone was to say something about the way I talk or the way I look, then I’ll be like, ‘chill the f*ck out’.

“When people are angry, they act on impulse,” she said. “I’ve been friends with girls for years and as soon as we had one argument, she was like: ‘You man’.”

After Kerry let out an aghast “What!” in response to the shocking revelation, Hallie continued: “Yeah. That’s why I don’t ever expect anyone to not be nasty.”

Offering her comfort, Kerry said: “Wow. That’s really sad. Hallie, you are beautiful.”

Last night’s episode was an emotional one for the young, trans TV star, as she proceeded to tear up following her chat with Kerry. “I don’t want to lose myself in this house… I’m just so used to being on my own,” she confessed.

Later on in the episode, when the other housemates were trying to work out what they would order in the weekly shop, Hallie took herself off to the bathroom to sit alone.

However, as the episode progressed, Hallie became a therapist for both Kerry and housemate Farida, calming them down when they both got worked up and upset.

Big Brother fans have continued to heap praise on her for her composed and collected manner, particularly at such a young age.

Hallie is amazing, 18 years old and a comfort to everyone. I love her. She deserves the world. 😭❤️ #bbuk #bigbrotheruk — lyd 🖤 🦇 🐀 (@lrosedee) October 13, 2023

Hallie is breaking my heart. She’s such a pretty girl and so mature and caring too ❤️ #bbuk — sylvie (@sylviesx) October 13, 2023

Hallie to win end of ❤️🏳️‍⚧️ #BBUK — Julia Brown (@BrownJulia2023) October 13, 2023

The way Hallie is 18 and is somehow the wise owl therapist soothing the oldest in the house… Queen #BBUK — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) October 12, 2023

Currently, Hallie is the third favourite contestant to win after Yinrun and Jordan, according to Betfred.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 at 9pm, Monday through to Friday.