Controversial social media account Libs of TikTok has temporarily been removed from the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) list of extremists and has been put under review.

The move came shortly after the creator of the anti-LGBTQ+ page, Chaya Raichik, demanded that her name be removed from the ADL’s Glossary of Extremism, accusing the league of defamation.

In a public call-out posted to X (formerly Twitter), Raichik warned that the ADL had “until Oct 31st to remove this defamatory entry before I’m forced to take more action.”

Libs of TikTok has become infamous for its pushing of conspiracy theories and misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community – particularly LGBTQ+ minors. Their content, and the content they repost has sparked right-wing hate and harassment campaigns against teachers, medical professionals, schools, and even White House staff.

Raichik warned that the ADL had “until Oct 31st to remove this defamatory entry before I’m forced to take more action.” (Brave Books)

On Sunday (29 October), Raichik announced to followers that the ADL had removed her name from their glossary.

“BREAKIING: The ADL finally caved after immense pressure and threats of legal action and REMOVED my name from their Glossary of Extremism!” she wrote in a post to X.

Just goes to show that the ADL knows I’m not a violent extremist. The decision to put me on their “Glossary of Extremism” was all political theater.



They’re a propaganda tool of the radical Left and they went too far with this. https://t.co/hmCwqs2Nrk — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 29, 2023

She followed up in a separate tweet: “Just goes to show that the ADL knows I’m not a violent extremist. The decision to put me on their ‘Glossary of Extremism’ was all political theater. They’re a propaganda tool of the radical Left and they went too far with this.”

Speaking to The Advocate, the ADL confirmed that they had temporarily removed Raichik and her account from their glossary and have put the matter under review.

“While we maintain any potential litigation is meritless, we have temporarily removed the entry from our Glossary of Extremism while we continue to review the matter,” they stated.

“Other material reflective of Libs of TikTok’s odious views about, and harmful impact to, the LGBTQ+ community remain on the ADL website.”

Meanwhile, a letter obtained by the publication, from the ADL’s chief legal officer Steven Sheinberg to Raichik, challenged her defamation accusation.

“As a preliminary matter, we disagree with your assertions that ADL has done anything defamatory or otherwise harmful to you,” the letter stated.

“Our reporting and opinions are constitutionally protected, reflect your status as a public figure, and are accurate.”

Sheinberg also said in his letter that the removal of Raichik’s name did not by any means suggest an “endorsement of [her] body of writing” and other ADL material reflective of Raichik’s “odious views about, and the harmful impact to, the LGBTQ+ community” would remain on the ADL’s website.

What is Libs of TikTok?

Libs of TikTok is a collection of social media accounts whose content incites right-wing hate mobs against individuals, professionals, or institutions that offer any sort of support towards LGBTQ+ minors.

Earlier this month, an investigation into Libs of TikTok by Vice found that at least 11 schools or school districts have received bomb threats within a week of being targeted by the social media page.

One school, Red Oak Elementary in Chicago, was targeted by Libs of TikTok in a post on 15 September and received three bomb threats over the course of four days.

Similarly, in 2022, Boston Children’s Hospital was forced into lockdown when it received an anonymmous bomb threat, after Libs of TikTok targeted the hospital and spread misinformation about its provision of gender-affirming healthcare.

It is also understood that Raichik’s long-time online friendship with Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw connects her to the Florida Republican’s notorious ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation.