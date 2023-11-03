Gay porn star Hank Hightower, real name Henry Robert Hightower, has reportedly died at the age of 57.

The famed 1990s and early 2000s adult performer died in his home on Wednesday (1 November), according to a close friend.

Hightower was born in 1966 and gained a huge fanbase across the US during his time in the porn industry, appearing in dozens of adult films before turning his attention to animal rescue causes later in his life.

You may like to watch

The Californian adult film star’s death was announced by his friend Jeff Yarbrough on Facebook, in a touching tribute post featuring several photos from when he was younger.

“I was jolted awake by a text early this morning. One of the (few) special guys in my life lost a health battle today. Hank Hightower called me last Sunday to say so long,” Yarbrough wrote.

“Hank and I lived large, hard, and fast at an appropriate time for all that – late 1990s – after a shit ton of our friends had died of AIDS.”

After talking about Hightower’s love for canines, Yarbrough added: “Here is part of the text I got before sunrise: ‘I must inform you that Henry Robert Hightower passed away today, Nov. 1, 2023, at 3:30am. As per his wishes, he died at home surrounded by his two pups. He passed peacefully.'”

“I will always hold you close, HH, and happy trails,” Yarbrough concluded.

An obituary paying homage to Hightower’s life reads: “His legacy will continue to live on in the minds and deeds of those he has swayed to follow in his footsteps.

“The profound impression he left on the lives of his friends, his community, and the animals he cherished so deeply will long be a tribute to the power of kindness and the enduring legacy of a life lived to its fullest potential.”

On social media, fans are remembering Hightower’s lasting impression on queer men exploring their sexuality.

Fellow adult film star Pete Finland wrote: “The original muscle bear and good friend. 10 years in a porn I made about 5 friends and Hank sure was one of them. Double trouble.”

RIP Hank Hightower. The original muscle bear and good friend. 10 years in a porn I made about 5 friends and Hank sure was one of them. Double trouble. He was also battling with cancer and called me 2 days ago to check up on me. Now he is gone. He will be really missed ♥️ pic.twitter.com/seCD72x9UJ — Pete Finland (@PeteFinland66) November 1, 2023

“I remember the name and a few specific stills from back in the day when I was just discovering myself and gay porn,” one fan reflected.

“How sad that ’90s porn star Hank Hightower has died so young. He was in all the magazines back when I worked on them,” another person wrote.

Very sad to hear about his passing. Like many men around the world I fancied him a lot. Especially, when I was coming to terms with my taste in butch hairy men against the trend. — HairyGut (@HairyGut) November 2, 2023