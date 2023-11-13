Rapper Nicki Minaj has spoken candidly about her regrets over plastic surgery after motherhood made her realise her body was fine as it was.

In a new episode of the Run-Through podcast with Vogue, Minaj sat down with presenter Chioma Nnadi to discuss her December 2023 Vogue cover, being a mother to her son “Papa Bear”, and her new album, Pink Friday 2.

During the 55-minute podcast Minaj touched on how becoming a mother made her regret getting plastic surgery.

The “Starships” singer warned: “I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was.

“And that’s what happened to me. I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.”

Minaj said she chose to go under the knife because she “didn’t like being skinny, having a flat butt … having boobs that didn’t sit high enough. It was a lot of things.”

Now, looking back on old photos, which she used to hate, she said: “I love the way that person looks physically.”

She said she owes her newfound love for her former self to her three-year-old whom she shares with her husband Kenneth Petty who she wed in 2019, despite him being a convicted sex offender.

“I think pregnancy could’ve played a role because seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self.

“And it made me think why didn’t I like this? So weird. But seeing old photos, being able to look at old photos again made me realize, ‘These old photos are beautiful,'” she added.

In June this year, the rapper confirmed she had breast reduction surgery. Speaking to Nnadi about it, she shared: “I love it. I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realise how silly that was.”

She advised: “Love your curves, and love your non-curves. There’s nothing wrong with any of it.”