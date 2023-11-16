Jason Mraz announces 2024 North American tour: dates and tickets info

Jason Mraz is heading out on a headline North American tour in 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer and Dancing with the Stars contestant will embark on The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride tour next summer.

Fans can now get their hands on tickets for Jason Mraz’s tour via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 5 July in Bridgeport, CT and head to the likes of Boston, Salt Lake City, Kansas City and Lincoln.

Other dates include shows in Kansas City and Niagara Falls, while it will finish up on 11 August in San Diego.

It’ll see him joined by The Superband, with a special guest to be announced soon.

The singer, who came out as bisexual in 2018, recently opened up about how his ex-wife helped him to realise and accept his sexuality.

He explained that it was his ex-wife, Christina Carano who had suggested his sexuality might be Two Spirit, which is actually a term used by Indigenous North American and First Nations people to represent those who possess masculine and feminine spirits and can encompass sexual, gender, and/or spiritual identities.

Recalling how Carano had described the Two-Spirit identity to him, Mraz told GLAAD: “I like[d] that,” and that it was that idea that allowed him to start accepting his bisexual identity.

“I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here,” he told the LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

“It’s both hard to do those and hard to unravel those, and what I’m basically describing is a divorce, you know? And that’s very hard. You carry a lot of shame, guilt.”

He’s currently competing on the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars alongside celebrity contestants Ariana Madix and Xochitl Gomez.

At the time of writing, the singer has reached week nine of the competition, which will see each of the dances celebrate Taylor Swift.

You can find out everything we know about tickets and dates for Jason Mraz’s upcoming tour.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the majority of the tour are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

While tickets for dates in Interlochen, Grand Rapids, Salt Lake City, Jacksonville and San Diego are “coming soon” according to the singer’s website.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.