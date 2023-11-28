Eurovision fans buzzing at prospect of major pop star representing UK in 2024

It’s almost time to announce the UK’s entry for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and one huge pop star has fans bouncing off the walls after being tipped as the frontrunner.

That pop star is none other than Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander.

Nothing is official as of yet, but there has been a notable spike in reports that the “Desire” singer has been picked out by BBC bosses to try and secure the win for the UK.

The Sun reports that the It’s A Sin star could be performing a song pitched by Dua Lipa producer Danny L. Harle, who wrote the pop diva’s latest hit single “Houdini.”

Olly Alexander is heavily rumoured as the UK’s Eurovision 2024 entry. (Getty/Tabatha Fireman)

The tabloid quotes a source who says: “Olly has said for ages he wants to have a crack at it – and after teaming up with Danny for the song he thinks we have a great shot.

“He is aware people say that no established act in their right mind would go on the show due to the UK’s track record but as far as he is concerned that’s just ­snobbery.”

It’s only natural that a few big names are rumoured to be in talks to compete in the Eurovision, but fans are particularly excited about the prospect of Olly Alexander representing the UK.

As soon as word spread that Alexander *might* be considering the job, fans took to social media to celebrate – albeit a little prematurely.

Olly Alexander representing the UK at Eurovision next year…. YES!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/LPxAhemrQi — 🏳️‍🌈🌟 Simon 🌟🏳️‍🌈 (@TheSimonC90) November 27, 2023

if the olly alexander rumours are true i might be a lil excited for the british entry for the first time ever i can't lie pic.twitter.com/bC9NFKWg1s — ༺SZA☆SZN༻ (@dawolafsson) November 27, 2023

olly alexander rumours are going to be the end of me… i will collapse — roisín 🧪 🇵🇸 (@esccherche) November 27, 2023

Some fans have even combined Olly Alexander rumours, noting that the “King” singer is also a favourite to open for Girls Aloud on their reunion tour next year – which just so happens to begin the week after the Eurovision Song Contest.

My conspiracy theory is that Olly Alexander is supporting Girls Aloud on tour



Everyone else's conspiracy theory is that he's representing the UK at Eurovision.



*Magically* the Girls Aloud tour starts exactly a week after Eurovision. — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 27, 2023

Could it all just be a big coincidence, or are those rumours lining up a little too perfectly?

Many Eurovision fans are sceptical of the rumours, and remain unconvinced that a popstar as big as Olly Alexander would be willing to represent them in the Eurovision.

It’s November 2023. Olly Alexander is going to be just one of 614 artists that are rumoured to be our entry before it’s inevitably revealed to be somebody completely off the radar until 2 days before the reveal in March — Lucas (@_LucasMichael_) November 27, 2023

I’m taking the Olly Alexander rumours with a big pinch of salt, I don’t really listen to his music (just not my kind of music) so I literally have no opinion until I hear the actual song, I’m still so sceptical of the BBC they seem to be really hitting and missing with ESC — Faith🌛 (@EurovisionFaith) November 27, 2023

Olly Alexander was rumoured last year. It’s like Alexandra Burke, Fleur East & Steps rumours all over again. It’s not him. — ebony (@eldixblos) November 27, 2023

The Olly Alexander rumours come in the wake of whisperings that Sophie Ellis-Bextor might be in talks ahead of next year’s competition – though she shut down those rumours in a June 2023 interview with The Independent.

“No one’s actually had a chat with me about it! I love Eurovision so much… I went up to Liverpool for the build-up and I was on such a high afterwards, it was just really joyous,” she said.

“The sun was shining and [organisers] did a great job. But I think at this point, and with what I’m up to, it would be a massive gamble, like a casino all-on-red level of gamble, and I just don’t think that’s me.

“I’ll always watch it, but I can’t really picture myself up there doing it.”