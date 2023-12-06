Dolly Parton musical to premiere in the UK in 2024: dates, tickets

Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again is premiering in the UK in 2024 – and this is everything you need to know.

The hit show will open at the Playhouse in Leeds next summer ahead of a UK tour and West End run.

The news was confirmed by WhatsOnStage, with a premiere date set for 4 July at Leeds Playhouse.

The musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose fantasy version of icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.

This is all soundtracked to some of Parton’s biggest and beloved hits including “9 to 5”, “Islands in the Stream”, “I Will Always Love You” and the show’s title track.

Originally written by two-time Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and Tricia Paoluccio (who also plays Dolly), it show has now been adapted for the UK.

You may like to watch

The upcoming UK show has been adapted by British playwright Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street).

Director Gabriel Barre said: “We are so excited to bring this gem of a show to the UK, following its successful regional tour in America.

“And to also set it in the UK with a brilliant new British actor playing the lead role of Kevin, along with a creative UK design team and fresh approach to the storytelling that features all of Dolly’s biggest hits, along with her wit and wisdom which the world needs today, more than ever.

“She will be gloriously brought to life by the American actress, Tricia Paoluccio, who has been stunning audiences everywhere embodying the spirit, humour, and heart that have made Dolly an enduring icon.”

Meanwhile additional casting and creative team are to be confirmed at a later date, alongside the UK tour dates.

Tickets for the run at Leeds Playhouse between 4 July and 3 August will be available from the website, and the UK tour from ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.