Nicki Minaj ticket prices revealed for her 2024 UK and European tour dates

Nicki Minaj recently announced details of the UK and European leg of the Pink Friday 2 Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The rapper has confirmed the first shows for her upcoming tour in 2024, with arena dates planned in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

She’ll also head to Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Cologne next June as part of the run.

It’ll be in support of her recently released album, Pink Friday 2, her fifth studio album and sequel to her iconic debut, Pink Friday.

She also teased the coinciding tour back in October, telling fans the cities she’d be heading to in 2024, with the first dates and venues confirmed.

Fans who signed up to the artist’s presale last month have got first access to tickets, with the rest being released this week.

You can find out everything we know so far including ticket prices, seating plan info and more below.

What are the Nicki Minaj ticket prices?

During the presale it was confirmed that tickets would be priced at the following:

Seated tickets – £75 – £132

General admission standing – £132

Gold circle standing – £243.70

VIP packages – £243.70 – 477.70 VIP packages

Below you can find the seating plan for the Pink Friday 2 Tour in Manchester, which gives you an idea of what each ticket will be for.

The seating plan won’t be exactly the same for every show across the tour, but it will include a gold circle standing section as well as general admission standing.

The seating plan for Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour. (Ticketmaster)

The European tickets are €89.50-€109.30 for standard seats, while VIP packages are around €271-€562.50

When do tickets go on sale?

The will be available in the general sale from 9am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place and you can find out more on PinkNews.