Nicki Minaj ticket prices revealed for her 2024 UK and European tour dates
Nicki Minaj recently announced details of the UK and European leg of the Pink Friday 2 Tour – and these are the ticket prices.
The rapper has confirmed the first shows for her upcoming tour in 2024, with arena dates planned in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
She’ll also head to Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Cologne next June as part of the run.
It’ll be in support of her recently released album, Pink Friday 2, her fifth studio album and sequel to her iconic debut, Pink Friday.
She also teased the coinciding tour back in October, telling fans the cities she’d be heading to in 2024, with the first dates and venues confirmed.
Fans who signed up to the artist’s presale last month have got first access to tickets, with the rest being released this week.
You can find out everything we know so far including ticket prices, seating plan info and more below.
You may like to watch
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
What are the Nicki Minaj ticket prices?
During the presale it was confirmed that tickets would be priced at the following:
- Seated tickets – £75 – £132
- General admission standing – £132
- Gold circle standing – £243.70
- VIP packages – £243.70 – 477.70 VIP packages
Below you can find the seating plan for the Pink Friday 2 Tour in Manchester, which gives you an idea of what each ticket will be for.
The seating plan won’t be exactly the same for every show across the tour, but it will include a gold circle standing section as well as general admission standing.
The European tickets are €89.50-€109.30 for standard seats, while VIP packages are around €271-€562.50
When do tickets go on sale?
The will be available in the general sale from 9am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster.
A number of presales are taking place and you can find out more on PinkNews.
What are the tour dates?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions