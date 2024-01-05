The Queen of Country music, Dolly Parton is known for her iconic looks, and her makeup is no exception.

The pop culture icon revealed that she keeps it simple – and affordable – when it comes to removing her makeup.

The “9 to 5” singer uses the Almay Makeup Remover Pads after a long day of serving, gifting guitars to drag queens and calling out anti-trans bills.

It’s currently priced at less than $8 on amazon.com, while fans in the UK can get another edition of the Almay product from amazon.co.uk.

“I try all the new things that come out, but there’s nothing better than good old Vaseline and those Almay eye makeup remover pads. I use those little pads to clean my face and it leaves enough mineral oil on my skin that it’s a good nighttime moisturizer,” she told Into The Gloss.

“I have pretty good skin considering my age, and I think a lot of it is mineral oil and bacon grease.”

So, you can remove all your makeup and use the excess oil as an overnight moisturizer – it’s as simple as that and it won’t break the bank.

Dolly Parton uses this affordable makeup remover. (Amazon)

The Almay makeup remover pads, which are available for $7.83 from Amazon are gentle but effective, so you won’t irritate your eyes or the area around them.

There’s plenty of reviews for the product on Amazon, with many praising the makeup remover like the Queen of Country.

One reviewer said: “These are the best makeup removers on the market for people who wear contacts, these leave behind no residue, smell fresh and are really easy to keep moist in the container without them drying out.”

Another one wrote: “These are my absolute favorite makeup pad removers. This removes waterproof and non-waterproof mascara really easy. It’s my definite go-to and I would recommend it to anybody.”

You can get the Almay makeup remover pads from amazon.com, while fans in the UK can also get another edition from amazon.co.uk.