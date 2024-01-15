Burlesque the Musical has announced new UK tour dates – and this is everything we know about tickets.

The stage show, based on the 2010 film of the same name, has added extra dates in Manchester and Glasgow following huge demand for tickets.

Tickets for the newly announced Burlesque the Musical shows will be available from ATG Tickets.

The production has added a second run at Manchester’s Opera House from 3 October to 2 November due to demand.

This comes after its world premiere run in Manchester, between 13-29 June, completely sold out.

It will now also play at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal from 11 to 28 September, ahead of its West End transfer, with details to be revealed.

The 2010 film, directed by Steve Antin, revolves around a small-town girl named Ali Rose, played by Christina Aguilera who moves to Los Angeles and stumbles upon a struggling burlesque lounge owned by Tess, played by Cher.

The stage version has also been penned by Antin, and will feature tracks from the film by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, including “Welcome to Burlesque”, “Express” and “Bound to You”.

It’s also been confirmed that additional tracks by Jess Folley and Todrick Hall will feature in the live stage adaption.

Aguilera, who is also executive producer, said: “Burlesque was my first feature film — and creating the role of Ali along with co-writing the music was a part of my career that I will always cherish.

“I am so happy to be reunited with Steven, this time behind-the-scenes as an executive producer and contributing songwriter for our new stage version. Recreating Burlesque as a live theatre experience is something I always hoped would happen, and here we are!”

The film marked Aguilera’s first leading role and Cher’s first musical performance on screen.

The cast included Alan Cumming, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell and it received Golden Globe and Grammy nominations.

It went on to win Best Original Song Cher’s performance of “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” at the Golden Globes.

When can I see Burlesque the Musical?

It’s original run at Manchester’s Opera House Theatre from 13 to 29 June has completely sold out due to huge demand from fans.

The production has announced further dates in Manchester, as well as new dates for Glasgow.

Fans can catch the show at the Theatre Royal Glasgow between 11-28 September, 2024 and the Opera House Manchester between 3 October and 2 November, 2024.

When do tickets go on sale?

The ticket on-sale dates and times are yet to be confirmed by the venues.

Similar to the originally announced shows, tickets for both Manchester and Glasgow shows will be available to buy from ATG Tickets.

Fans who are ATG Cardholders will get access to tickets early in a presale ahead of the release to the general public.

You can sign up to become a member at atgtickets.com and you’ll be emailed ticket details before anyone else.