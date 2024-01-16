Jennifer Lopez surprised this J-Lo drag queen, and the reaction was priceless

A drag queen who impersonates Jennifer Lopez had the shock of her life when she was surprised by J-Lo herself, during a performance in West Hollywood.

Lopez has long been adored by the LGBTQ+ community, having celebrated queer lives throughout her career in the charts and on screen. In 2014, she scooped the GLAAD vanguard award and thanked her queer fans in the process, while her famous 2020 Super Bowl performance with Shakira sent the community into a meltdown. In addition, she was an early advocate for equal marriage.

Now, J-Lo has proved her dedication to her LGBTQ+ fans once more, gate-crashing a performance by drag queen Jo Lopez at The Abbey’s Sunday Service drag brunch in the gay LA hotspot.

In footage shared on X/Twitter, Jennifer Lopez’s drag counterpart can be seen losing it in pure excitement as the “On the Floor” singer pops out from behind a curtain.

Shortly before her surprise appearance, the crowd told Jo Lopez to look behind her, before the real J-Lo appeared wearing a floor-length beige fur coat, knee-length white boots and huge hoop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez drag queen surprised by Jennifer Lopez, at The Abbey, West Hollywood California. pic.twitter.com/uFSbQ3ak9t — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 15, 2024

J-Lo then greeted the crowd with a simple “Hi guys,” sending them wild.

You may like to watch

“You don’t need me to perform,” she joked, gently stroking the arm of her drag accomplice before thanking her for her tribute.

“I do,” Jo joked, much to the adoration of the crowd.

The star shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her all dolled up for the occasion, wearing head-to-toe Fendi and dancing cocktail in hand.

Fans online were thrilled too, with one describing the moment as lovely.

“The Abbey is awesome,” one person wrote on X in support of the venue.

Another said: “I guess this time it’s OK to meet your heroes. Very classy, J-Lo. As a side note, J-Lo is still hot AF.”

However, critics were quick to question whether J-Lo’s fur coat was real.

“Lose the fur, Jennifer,” one wrote. Another agreed, saying: “Nice, except for the full-length fur. Hoping it’s not genuine.”

Last week, the star dropped a new single, “Can’t Get Enough.” Released as a teaser for her new album, her first in 10 years, the track was accompanied by a wedding-themed music video.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, J-Lo said the track incorporated “authentic rhythms and melodies” as well as a “feeling in the music.”