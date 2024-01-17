Coachella 2024: dates, lineup, prices and presale info ahead of tickets going on sale

Coachella 2024 has announced details of its huge lineup – including a No Doubt reunion – and this is how to get tickets.

The annual music festival will return across two weekends, 12-14 April and 19-21 April, 2024 in Indio, California.

Tickets for the festival go on general presale at 11am PT on 19 January at ticketmaster.com and coachella.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Festival organisers have confirmed its headliners for 2024, with Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat topping the bill across both weekends.

Other names confirmed include Ice Spice, J Balvin, Peggy Gou, Bleachers, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Blur, RAYE, The Blessed Madonna and Renee Rapp.

You may like to watch

used to do drugs here and now I’m still gonna do drugs here but play a set too https://t.co/R1Zk9hmmC0 — RMJ (@reneerapp) January 17, 2024

The festival will also feature the reunion of the Gwen Stefani-fronted group, No Doubt.

They teased an announcement on 16 January, with a short clip of Stefani and members Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young saying “we should do a show” on a group video call.

It was then confirmed that they’d appear at Coachella 2024, with the group appearing at the bottom of the lineup poster in “headliner” font.

More details of the group’s appearance at Coachella will be revealed in the coming months, but they’re expected to be performing at both weekends.

You can find out everything you need to know about Coachella tickets below.

When do Coachella tickets go on sale?

The general presale begins at 11am PT on 19 January. You can register for access at coachella.com. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

Weekend passes for the festival will be available at Ticketmaster.

Some packages are already available, including hotel packages for both weekends and you can find out more at valleymusictravel.com.

Those who purchased tickets for 2022/2023get early access starting Thursday, 18 January at 2pm PT. To access the loyalty presale, register with the same email used to purchase or register a wristband in 2022 or 2023.

How much are Coachella tickets?

Coachella has announced ticket prices for the 2024 edition of the festival, telling fans to “buy early to save”.

The tickets are tiered, with tier one general admission for weekend one already sold out. While there’s good availability across weekend two.

Coachallea say there’s “no difference between tiers except for price”.

The festival has confirmed that tickets will be priced at the following for weekend one and weekend two:

General admission tickets – tier one – $499 / tier two – $549 / tier three – $599

General admission & shuttle – tier one $619 / tier two $669 / tier three $719

VIP – tier one $1,069 / tier two $1,269

While camping, packages and more are available at various prices, so check the website for your preferred ticket type.

Who’s on the lineup?

Alongside headliners Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator, Coachella has announced a huge lineup for 2024.