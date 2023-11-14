PinkPantheress has announced a headline North American tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will visit venues across the US and Canada in April as part of The Capable of Love Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 17 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The headline tour will begin on 6 April in Detroit and visit Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago, Nashville, Houston and Hollywood across the run.

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “we burstin at the seams to perform the album for you guys 💕 i can’t wait to meet you and see your gorgeous faces!”.

It’ll be in support of her debut album, Heaven Knows, which was released this November.

It features singles “Mosquito”, “Capable of Love” and recent single “Nice to Meet You” with Central Cee.

The LP also features the viral hit “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with Ice Spice, which reached the top five in the UK, US and more.

Next year will also see the singer join Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour across North America this summer.

She’ll support the singer during her arena tour visiting the likes of Washington, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland in July and August.

You can find out everything we know so far about tickets and tour dates below.

How to get tickets

The general sale takes place from 10am local time on 17 November via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales take place across the week, beginning at 10am local time on 15 November with the Citi Cardmember presale.

Other taking place include Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales. You can check your local listing below for more information.