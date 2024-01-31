Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has seemingly confirmed that she may be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Is Katie Maloney bisexual? Let’s find out.

Maloney was appearing on a BravoCon panel, hooked to the reality TV show, in late 2023 when she admitted to “dipping her toe in the lady pond.”

Fans of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules have taken to the internet to discuss this exciting revelation.

Who is Katie Maloney?

Maloney is a 37-year-old TV personality who joined Vanderpump Rules in 2013.

Vanderpump Rules follows the eponymous Beverly Hills housewife Lisa Vanderpump as she balances the drama of her social life and hectic career.

Maloney has also appeared on BlackBoxTV and White Noise.

As well as her TV endeavours, Maloney has her sandwich shop Something About Her which she founded with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Maloney is also set to launch her podcast Disrespectfully, co-hosted with Vanderpump Rules alum Dayna Kathan.

Maloney began dating Tom Schwartz in 2011 and the pair married in 2016.

In the spring of 2022, the pair announced their split. Maloney filed for divorce from Schwartz, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Finalize Divorce 7 Months After Split https://t.co/4n7gi0QzcJ pic.twitter.com/hTdx5x9AyH — World News Guru (@worldnews_guru) October 13, 2022

Two years after her divorce, Maloney has now shared she’s ready to date again.

She told People that she’s “ready to meet someone if they came along.”

Is Katie Maloney bisexual?

In a new clip circulating from BravoCon, the Vanderpump Rules cast were asked if they’d consider dipping their toes into the “lady pond.”

Scheana Shay looks down and smiles before she answers: “Season 11.”

“What she said,” Maloney added.

So, Is Katie Maloney bisexual? Though Maloney’s comments suggest, in a roundabout way, that she may have been involved in queer activities, she hasn’t publicly labelled her sexuality.

Ahead of Vanderpump Rules season 11, a sneak peek showed that Maloney and her ex, Schwartz, seemingly in a love triangle with the same woman.

The latest edition to the reality TV show is 25-year-old singer-songwriter Tori Keeth, who is seen to lock lips with both Maloney and Schwartz.

In the teaser, Schwartz confesses this is his first experience of a love triangle. Meanwhile, Maloney states: “May the best one win.” This doesn’t answer the question “Is Katie Maloney bisexual?” just yet, but maybe as the season progresses we will find out more.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules kickstarted on 30 January with the first episode. The second episode is set to air on 6 February.