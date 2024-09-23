Bella Ramsey has us wanting to re-watch Boys Don’t Cry after they wrote an emotional message of trans love online.

The non-binary actor, who turns 21 later this week, took to Instagram on Sunday (22 September) to share their thoughts on the state of trans acceptance, after watching Kimberly Peirce’s 1999 film.

“I watched Boys Don’t Cry recently and realised how not long ago trans acceptance started to happen, and it made me feel very privileged to live in this time of change, where tolerance, learning, love and understanding are beginning to [be championed],” The Last of Us star said.

Their post was accompanied by the hashtags “trans lives matter” and “protect trans kids”. Ramsey’s set of images included them posing in a pinstripe suit, and a misty forest. Their The Last of Us co-star, Pedro Pascal, replied with three hearts.

Trans social media star Dylan Mulvaney also commented, saying: “The fits are so good.”

When did Bella Ramsey come out as non-binary?

Ramsey came out as non-binary last year and told The New York Times: “I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

They added that they would select the “non-binary” tick-box option, though. “Being gendered isn’t something I particularly like but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Chloë Sevigny and Hilary Swank (R) starred in the 1999 drama. (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

What is the plot of Boys Don’t Cry?

Boys Don’t Cry is a drama that chronicles the real-life story of a young trans man.

It’s a heart-breaking tale of Brandon Teena, played by Hilary Swank, trying to find himself in rural Nebraska, and his relationship with aspiring singer Lana (Chloë Sevigny). As the story progresses, he falls victim to a brutal hate crime.

The film received mixed reviews upon release but is recognised today as a culturally significant moment in LGBTQ+ cinema, and Swank won the 2000 best actress Academy Award. But, since then, she has said more authentic casting would have been a better fit for the role.

In 2020, she told Variety: “Twenty-one years later, not only are trans people having their lives and living, thankfully, [although] we still have a long way to go in their safety and their inclusivity.

“We now have a bunch of trans actors who would obviously be a lot more right for the role and have the opportunity to actually audition.”

