Taylor Swift has just shut down Olivia Rodrigo feud rumours by dancing during the singer’s performance at the Grammy Awards 2024.

Rodrigo took to the Grammys stage on 4 February to perform her hit song Vampire. Swift was in attendance at the awards after taking home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album and was spotted singing and dancing along to the fellow star’s set. A “girl’s girl”, as one X (formerly Twitter) user put it.

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock, the alleged drama came to a head when Rodrigo released the ballad in June 2023. Fans theorised that the singer had written the song about the pop superstar and her alleged “former” idol, Swift.

Taylor Swift singing along to Olivia Rodrigo’s #GRAMMYs performance of ‘Vampire.’



Fans believed that the track — with lyrics like “bloodsucker, fame f-cker” — was about the singer, and Rodrigo previously addressed the rumours in a previous interview with Rolling Stone. “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about,” she began.

“I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

In 2021, Billboard reported that Rodrigo gave Swift and her producer Jack Antanoff a writing credit on her track 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back on her debut album Sour.

“We interpolated (re-recording an element from another song) New Year’s Day, which is Taylor’s song from Reputation,” Rodrigo explained of the writing credits.

“I came up with the 1 Step Forward concept and I sort of wrote a verse and a chorus, and when I got home — I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of New Year’s Day. I think they’re really beautiful chords. I was lucky enough to get that approved, and it’s on the record now.”

However, following the release of Rodrigo’s album, Swift was given another writing credit, according to Variety. They reported that Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent were credited by Rodrigo and her collaborator Daniel Nigro for the bridge of Déjà Vu, which they said draws comparisons with the “yelling” part of Swift’s Cruel Summer.

A representative for Swift and Rodrigo did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment at the time.