Drag Race’s Marcia Marcia Marcia announces engagement

Wedding bells are ringing for season 15 Drag Race star Marcia Marcia Marcia, who has just announced their engagement to partner Kyle Samuel.

The drag performer, who goes by they/them pronouns, shared the thrilling news to Instagram on Saturday (10 February), posting a series of heartwarming photos from the engagement.

Judging by the pics, it looks like Marcia, who came in seventh place on season 15 of Drag Race, was the one who did the proposing.

A sweet snap shows Marcia, 27, getting down on one knee in front of Kyle on the streets of New York City. A second photo sees Marcia rise to their feet as the happy couple embrace one another.

While the dancer accompanied their exciting Instagram announcement with nothing more than series of emojis, Kevin shared the same pics with the caption: “Yesterday I got engaged to my best friend, gahhhhh! What a crazy, beautiful day.”

Marcia was swaddled with sweet messages of congratulations from her Drag Race sisters in the comment section.

Her season 15 co-star Anetra raved: “AHHH CONGRATULATIONS SISTER”, while another star from that season, Princess Poppy commented, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG”.

Other season 15 drag queens wishing Marcia well in the comments included Salina EsTitties, Robin Fierce, and series winner Sasha Colby.

Meanwhile, queens from other seasons were just as thrilled for Marcia, with stars like Mirage Amuro, Denali Foxx, Alexis Michelle, Jan Sport sharing in the excitement.

Marcia Marcia Marcia has announced her engagement!! (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Marcia later revealed the adorable engagement rings they had chosen from Tiffany and Co. in a post to their Instagram Story.

“Thank you @tiffanyandco and to Adam, who helped us out”, Marcia wrote, sharing a snap from inside the swanky jewellery shop.

A follow-up photo unveiled the gorgeous rings that Marcia and Kyle had chosen to represent their engagement. The unusual gold rings twist in the middle, resembling a sweet little bow.

It’s going to be a whirlwind year for Marcia, who recently announced her casting in Broadway’s Cabaret revival. Marcia will star as Victor and act as an understudy for the iconic Emcee.

Congratulations, queen!