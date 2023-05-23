All Stars 8 contestant Kandy Muse has slammed those criticising her recording her first top-three finish, in the latest Supermarket Ball.

As Muse said herself in Drag Race season 13’s final challenge: the Muse is back – and she’s not messing around.

With the All Stars 8 cast now hitting their stride, fans will no doubt be aware that Muse achieved her top placement in the third episode’s Supermarket Ball, which challenged the queens to present three sickening runway lewks to the judges in a grocery-store-inspired design task.

But a few Drag Race fans have disagreed with her high ranking, seemingly alleging that she was being “pushed” by producers – and in signature Kandy Muse style, she’s now taken to Twitter to let them know exactly what she thinks.

“I get my first top placement after literally being safe for two weeks in a row and suddenly production is pushing me,” she wrote. “B*tch, it ain’t my fault your fav wasn’t in the top, that ain’t got sh*t to do with me – go cry about it.”

The drama didn’t end there, because one Twitter user boldly decided to poke the bear even more by questioning the performance results.

“It was hardly even a top placement, I don’t know how you weren’t safe or low,” they wrote.

Kandy instantly fired off a rebuttal, describing her Legendairy Queen, Fruitie Patootie and werk-room-inspired designs as “strong” before bestowing a parting shot.

“‘It was hardly a top placement’ except… it was a top placement. Same silhouette or not – alone these are three strong looks that stand on their own. Go cry to your mother about it.”

Ahead of her run on All Stars 8, the season 13 runner-up told Entertainment Weekly: “I’m a polarising character and that’s completely OK,” she said. “I’m always going to be the main character, whether you like it or not.

“You can take what happened before with the negativity and bring it with you in the werk room, but there’s no reason for that.

“That happened then. I’m not bringing that back to All Stars 8. This is a completely different situation.

“I didn’t walk into All Stars thinking, ‘Well, I have to be more demure and more nice so people like me’. No, I’m still going to be Kandy Muse, that same old bitch from the Bronx.

“If you like it, you like it. If you don’t, you don’t. It’s not my job to make you like me.”

The New York City native isn’t the only queen to have ignited fireworks on All Stars 8, as one fan-favourite has already threatened to BenDeLaCreme herself (leave the competition) in Drag Race‘s companion show, Untucked.

If she follows through, there could be one extra queen joining the Fame Games sooner than expected.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars continues on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and on WoW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.