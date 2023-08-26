RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series four star Pixie Polite says she was verbally abused with slurs and faced threats to their life in yet another homophobic incident in London.

The drag performer – whose out-of-drag name is Mark Wickens – shared information about the incident on social media, which happened in the Kennington area of London on Thursday evening (24 August).

The homophobic verbal attack comes amid a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes and abuse in the capital, with four gay men – across two different incidents – left needing hospital treatment after being stabbed and assaulted.

Police are treating these separate hate crimes, which happened in Clapham and Brixton, as homophobic in nature.

Sharing details of the five-minute incident in a thread on her X account, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Pixie Polite explained they had been left in Kenning, an area they do not know, with several items of luggage after their bus terminated unexpectedly.

Whilst waiting at the bus stop a “middle aged [and] clearly drunk” man approached the performer and tried to engage her in conversation “during which he called myself and others various slurs”, Polite wrote.

“I made several attempts to move away, end the conversation, or outright tell him I did not want to talk to him [and] he became incredibly aggressive. During this exchange I ordered an Uber to try [and] escape,” the drag performer continued.

“He began to loom over me as I sat in the bus stop and his body [and] verbal language became incredibly confrontational. He made several threats against my life, and also threatened to stab me with a whisky bottle he had in his hand.”

⚠️ TW:// Hate Crime, homophobia, Violence ⚠️ A THREAD (1/9)



Polite went on to say their fight or flight instinct kicked in which told her that she “couldn’t run, so I was ready to fight this man to protect myself”.

The situation, however, did not come to that.

Commenting on what happened, Pixie Polite said she is “very lucky” but could not help but think what could have happened, given the recent incidents elsewhere in London.

Adding she is “very fortunate to be a tall and larger, AMAB [assigned male at birth] person and I was able to stand my ground and challenge him”.

“Please be vigilant and protect yourselves. I was lucky this time. We shouldn’t have to be lucky. We should just be able to live,” Polite’s thread concludes.

“I have reported the situation to the police. I am fine, I was unharmed and made it safely home in an Uber about a minute after he left.

“Thank you to everyone who has, or will reach out. I appreciate you.

“Use save your time, energy and mental space to support and protect trans and queer people who need your thoughts and allyship more than me. Stay safe, stay strong.”

Recent Home Office data shows in the year ending March 2022, sexual orientation hate crimes in England and Wales rose by 41 per cent, to 26,152. This marks the largest annual percentage increase since records began in 2012.

Transgender hate crime was also up, with an increase of 56 per cent to 4,355.

Pixie Polite placed fifth on Drag Race UK season four, after eliminating Dakota Schiffer.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.