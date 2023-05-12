Katy Perry teams up with LGBTQ+ charity to raise vital funds during Pride Month

Katy Perry is partnering with an LGBTQ+ organisation to raise vital funds during Pride Month.

Her shoe brand, Katy Perry Collections is teaming up with the Hetrick Martin Institute, a centre for LGBTQ+ youth.

Throughout the month of June, a portion of proceeds from sales of select styles on katyperrycollections.com will be donated.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

This includes the Skatter Classic, which features rainbow detailing on the lace loops and a platformed heel.

There’s also The Rizzo, a pair of sneakers with a rainbow design splashed across the sides of the shoe.

Other styles that are helping to raise funds for the LGBTQ+ organisation are The Busy Bee criss cross slides, which feature a rainbow infused effect.

There’s also two pairs of flip flops, The Geli Stud and The Geli Slide Thong, a high heel, The Uplift Pump and The Vivvian Flower Sandal to choose from.

Launched in Spring 2017 by the popstar, Katy Perry Collections features shoes “that turn heads, stop traffic, and start conversations”.

Katy Perry Collections will donate proceeds from a number of styles. (PinkNews)

The brand says it “brings the global popstar’s creative visions and stand-out style to life in a line” which ranges from casual sandals and sneakers to stilettos and pumps.

To shop the entire range – including the styles raising money for Pride Month – head to katyperrycollections.com.

Katy Perry is extending her Las Vegas residency

The singer is continuing her acclaimed Las Vegas residency show, Play this spring.

The show debuted in late 2021 and has seen Perry perform to sold-out crowds at The Theatre of Resorts World Las Vegas

It received acclaim from critics for its set featuring big hits including “Firework”, “Teenage Dream”, “I Kissed a Girl” and “Dark Horse” to name a few.

The show also received attention on social media for its props and set design, which included giant toilet rolls, a bathtub and toilet, while Perry wore mushroom-inspired outfits and one made from tin cans.

Her Las Vegas residency is running until 4 November, 2023 and fans can get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.com.