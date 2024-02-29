Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp has explained why she used to have a crush on pop prince Justin Bieber – and it’s not what you might expect.

Rapp came out as bisexual last year but recently reaffirmed her identity as a lesbian in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, following a “hard launch” on Saturday Night Live.

“Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,” she insisted.

That statement is why Rapp’s admission of a former crush on Canadian heartthrob Bieber might come as a bit of a surprise.

“I was obsessed with him,” she told the showbiz magazine. “He was the one boy celebrity, pretty much, I ever had a crush on. And I realised, as I was getting older, I was like: ‘Oh, I think I just want to be him’. Obsessed with him. Still.”

Things became clearer when the star went into further detail. “That boy is still cute to me, sorry. And he also, I think, has a similar [love] of R&B.

“He reminds me of a really sexy lesbian. Just the way he walks around and moves on stage and always has this demeanour that’s chill, sings his a*s off, dresses really cool.”

Rapp rose to fame playing lesbian character Leighton in The Sex Lives of College Girls before abruptly leaving the series. In the same interview, she revealed how playing a lesbian while not being out in real life helped spur her into action.

“Recently, on TikTok, [I watched] this scene in season one, where I come out to another character, and I’m crying, sobbing. I hadn’t seen that scene in years,” she said.

“It is so interesting that at the time I wasn’t even aware that what I was experiencing in my personal life was actually exactly what I was doing on screen.

“I was in a relationship with a man, incredibly confused, unsure of myself, feeling so insecure in my acting. I watched the scene the other day, and I was like: ‘Wow, I feel so lucky to have that’.”

The “Tummy Hurts” singer added that the role forced her to finally confront her sexuality.

“Being celebrated for being out because of a TV show, or celebrity or success, was really interesting because it forced a lot of people in my life and my family to have to accept me in a weird way, and in some ways that twisted, like: ‘Damn, we could have done that a long time ago without her being on a TV show’.

“However, it made it a lot easier in ways that pissed me off but I’m also really grateful for. That [show] was the most parallel experience in my life, and I remember doing that specific coming-out scene and not acting at all. I was just sobbing.

“I see that and I don’t see a character. I’m like: ‘That’s me’.”