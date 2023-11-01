RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and fashion favourite Raja has revealed the truth between her alleged runway confrontation with Michelle Visage during the filming of All Stars 7.

At a brunch event in the summer of 2022, while All Stars 7 was airing, competitor Trinity The Tuck revealed that much of the criticism the all-winner cast were subjected to from judging panel didn’t make it to air.

According to Trinity, Raja was one such queen to receive some negative critiques from RuPaul’s right-hand woman and long-term judge, Michelle Visage.

“Michelle came for Raja in episode three,” Trinity explained, before claiming that Raja didn’t take the criticism too well.

“Raja looked dead at Michelle and said: ‘Who are you to judge me? You have no credentials other than being the host’s best friend,'” Trinity said.

“Then we got offstage, backstage in the werk room, the cameras were cut and she told all the producers [about Michelle] ‘She should be fired.'”

The unaired drama has been widely circulated within the Drag Race fandom as gospel, and now, more than a year after the season finished, Raja has finally revealed whether there is any truth to Trinity’s tea.

Speaking to Jonny McGovern on web series Look At Huh, Raja admitted that while Trinity’s tale is “highly embellished”, some of it “is true”.

“It’s partially true. There was a moment where, you know, Michelle and I kind of… we had a conversation. [It was] much longer than a judging should go,” the 49-year-old drag star revealed.

“First of all, let me preface this by saying that Michelle and I are very good friends. In fact, she was a very crucial person when my mother passed away, I texted her. I had just come home from Drag Race [All Stars 7] that fall.

“[Michelle] was one of the first people that I texted because, while [filming All Stars 7], her, Ru, and I during our Tic Tac conversation it got very personal about our relationships with our families and parents in particular.”

Yet, it appears that Raja did get a little frustrated about being judged by someone she considers a “peer”.

“Michelle and I are probably like a year apart. So to hear any judging from someone who’s like my peer… Also, I did her makeup and styled her for the cover of her first book. So it was no shade, it was just me being like, ‘Oh, come on girl,’ you know? And it caused a ruckus in the room, but mostly laughter, I’d say.”

Raja finished her side of the story by sharing that the crew had to pause filming as RuPaul was “p*ssing herself’ laughing at the interaction.

“Michelle found it funny. So, the conversation of how this actually happened, and the embellishment of it and the exaggeration and inflation of the whole exaggeration, is partially true,” she added.

“The back and forth between us was definitely all in good fun, but I did kind of have a too-much-Red-Bull moment where I got p*ssed off at her. I can be dramatic sometimes.”