Kylie Minogue has teased an upcoming US tour and a collaboration with fellow pop superstar Madonna.

It’s no exaggeration to say that for many people in the queer community right now, Kylie’s smash hit “Padam Padam” is playing on a loop in their mind like a gay backing track.

Released on 18 May, the lead single from the Aussie’s 16th studio album, Tension, quickly became everyone’s favourite meme, inspired a NSFW parody by Manila Luzon and even prompted Kylie to make a surprise appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball.

To keep up the momentum of the Minogue-aissance (aided by younger sister Dannii’s turn as Cupid on the UK’s first gay dating show, I Kissed a Boy), Kylie has teased fans with not one, but two tantalising pieces of information while headlining the annual KTUphoria festival in New York.

The “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” singer was asked whether she’d be open to collaborations in the future – specifically, with “Vulgar” hit-maker Madonna. And the answer was delightfully positive.

“I would. Of course, I would,” she said.

“She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town, it would be amazing.”

The former Neighbours favourite then suggested the infrastructure of the global queer community would need some serious reinforcements if the collaboration were to materialise.

“The building would probably fall down,” she joked. “We’d need to send out warnings.”

Kylie was then asked about potential plans to tour in the future, specifically, whether a US trip was on the cards.

“I would love to,” she answered. “I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Predictably, word of a potential collaboration between the pop legends has sent the internet into meltdown.

“Two icons making a song together will be the death for all of us,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “This would create a black hole in the universe that not a single gay man would survive.”

Madonna’s tour, featuring Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, kicks off on 15 July in Vancouver, on Canada’s west coast, before heading across the globe. As for Miss Minogue, we’ll have to wait and see, but a guest slot would be a good place to start.